Seven Sklar Kirsh Attorneys Named to 2020 Southern California Super Lawyers List

2 hours ago Staff

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Top boutique law firm Sklar Kirsh announced today that seven of its attorneys are named to the 2020 Southern California Super Lawyers list.

“We are honored to be recognized for the work we perform for our clients—especially when that praise comes from our peers at other firms,” said firm Co-Chairman Jeffrey Sklar. “We are very proud of our team and are thrilled that the legal community has acknowledged their excellence as well.”

Each year, only five percent of the lawyers in the state are selected by the research team to be named a Super Lawyer. Super Lawyers is a rating service of outstanding lawyers from more than 70 practice areas who have attained a high degree of peer recognition and professional achievement. The annual selections are made using a patented multiphase process that includes a statewide survey of lawyers, an independent research evaluation of candidates, and peer reviews by practice area.

The following Sklar Kirsh attorneys have been named to the 2020 Southern California Super Lawyers list:

About Sklar Kirsh

Sklar Kirsh LLP is a boutique law firm that provides sophisticated and expert advice in the areas of corporate, real estate, bankruptcy and entertainment law as well as commercial, real estate and entertainment litigation. For more information, visit www.SklarKirsh.com.

Contacts

Jonathan Fitzgarrald

(310) 601-6008

[email protected]

More Stories

Covalon Announces Conference Call to Discuss Year-End and Fourth Quarter Financial Results

2 hours ago Staff

JEDEC Honors Dr. Howard Yang of Montage Technology With New Award

2 hours ago Staff

EOS imaging: Information Relating to the Total Number of Share Capital and Voting Rights

2 hours ago Staff

Tubi to Exclusively Stream Robert Rodriguez’s Latest Film and Docu-Series

2 hours ago Staff

Global Electronically Commutated Motors Market Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends & Forecast, 2019 – 2027 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

2 hours ago Staff

Xylem to Release Fourth Quarter 2019 Financial Results on February 6, 2020

2 hours ago Staff

You may have missed

Seven Sklar Kirsh Attorneys Named to 2020 Southern California Super Lawyers List

2 hours ago Staff

Covalon Announces Conference Call to Discuss Year-End and Fourth Quarter Financial Results

2 hours ago Staff

JEDEC Honors Dr. Howard Yang of Montage Technology With New Award

2 hours ago Staff

EOS imaging: Information Relating to the Total Number of Share Capital and Voting Rights

2 hours ago Staff

Tubi to Exclusively Stream Robert Rodriguez’s Latest Film and Docu-Series

2 hours ago Staff
Close Bitnami banner
Bitnami