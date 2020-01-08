Affluence Corporation Appoints Dale Haase to its Board of Directors

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / January 8, 2020 / Affluence Corporation (AFFU.PK), a telecom infrastructure company,announced today that it has appointed Dale Haase to serve on its Board of Directors. Mr. Haase retired as CEO of Metal Parts and Equipment Company after 25 years of leading the company.

“Dale‘s wisdom and experience is exactly the type of person we want to have on our Board of Directors” said James Honan Jr., CEO of Affluence. ” Dale’s strong experience in acquisitions in the manufacturing sector will be quite beneficial as we execute our acquisition strategy. I am looking forward to using Dale as a sounding board as we transform Affluence into a premier telecom infrastructure provider, “said Honan.”

“I am honored and excited that a company with Affluence’s potential would ask me to take on such a key role,” said Haase. “The conversion to 5G is going to require an increase in the infrastructure labor force the magnitude that has never been seen before. Industry experts are projecting job growth in excess of 200,000 additional positions and I am very impressed with Affluence’s strategy to acquire work crews all across the country.”

Mr Haase has over 45 years of diversified manufacturing experience and has proven success acquiring, growing and selling multiple companies. Mr. Haase led an international joint venture that eventually became Hausermann USA. Mr. Haase received an MBA from the University of Chicago and has a BS degree from Elmhurst College. IMr. Haase has served as a board member for Canton Drop Forge and Bremmer Manufacturing.

About Affluence Corporation.

Affluence Corporation (AFFU.PK) is a diversified holding company focused on 5G infrastructure businesses including fiber, tower construction and maintenance, base station installation and other complementary technologies.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. There are important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including: general economic business conditions, competitive and technological factors, markets, services, products and prices, availability and the cost of capital, success of growth initiatives, limited operating history and other factors discussed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commissions. Additionally, this release may not be considered as legal, accounting, or investment advice, and is not, and may not be considered, a solicitation for the purchase of any securities issued by Affluence Corporation.

For further information contact Jim Honan at 630-559-6815.

