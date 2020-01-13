Albert Boufarah, President of SAMR, Inc., Announces New On-Site Hard Drive Destroyer to Maximize Customer Data Security

LAKEWOOD, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / January 13, 2020 / Albert Boufarah, the president of SAMR, Inc., a premier electronics recycling company that services customers across the United States, has recently added new hard drive destroying technology. This is the next step in ensuring the complete destruction of sensitive customer data.

Albert Boufarah founded SAMR, Inc. in 1998. As the owner and CEO as well as the president of the company, Mr. Boufarah ensures that SAMR keeps up with the latest standards, technology, and innovation in the industry.

As one of the only computer recycling companies that can legally and safely collect, disassemble, and recycle computers, customer data security is a top priority. With the use of this new technolo g y, SAMR, Inc. can now destroy 225 hard drives per hour. The new hard drive destroyer is also completely HIPAA and DOD compliant.

Albert Boufarah says that with the amount of data breaches rising at an alarming rate, this new technolo g y brings customer data security to the next level. The hard drive destroyer applies about 10,500 pounds of pressure to multiple hard drives at a time in a matter of seconds. This allows SAMR, Inc. to quickly and effectively destroy any and all hard drives.

With over 20 years of experience in the industry, SAMR, Inc. is the top choice for the disposal of all outdated electronics. Being fully equipped with trucks and trailers, they are available to efficiently service customers nationwide.

For more information about on-site hard drive destruction or to learn about the full services provided by SAMR, Inc., visit http://samrinc.us/.

About Albert Boufarah

Albert Boufarah is a serial entrepreneur from Lakewood, New Jersey. In 1998, he founded SAMR, Inc., a single-service company that takes care of clients’ computer and electronics recycling needs. Albert Boufarah also founded a tree care and removal service, which serviced the Ocean County Areas from 1993 to 1998.

