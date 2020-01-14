Alexander Capital, L.P. Serves as Sole Placement Agent in $6.9 Million Financing for AzurRx BioPharma, Inc.

Alexander Capital, LP has Raised a Total of $24.5 Million for AzurRx BioPharma Including the Financing Announced Today and Previous Financings

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 13, 2020 / Alexander Capital L.P. (“Alexander Capital” or the “Firm”), a full-service investment bank and brokerage firm, today confirmed is role as Sole Placement Agent in AzurRx BioPharma, Inc.’s (AZRX) $6.9 million financing announced today, January 13, 2020.

In total, Alexander Capital raised over $24 million for AzurRx since 2014. According to AzurRx’s release today, the company intends to use the proceeds from its financing to fund its continued development of its MS1819 program for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency in cystic fibrosis and chronic pancreatitis patients.

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. researches and develops non-systemic biologics for the treatment of gastrointestinal disorders. MS1819-SD recombinant lipase for EPI is AzurRx’s lead development program, and additional early stage research is being conducted for the prevention of hospital-acquired infections. The company is headquartered in Brooklyn, NY, with scientific operations based in Langlade, France.

About Alexander Capital, L.P.

Founded in 1995, Alexander Capital, L.P. has become a full-service, boutique investment bank and brokerage firm backed by a team of talented and experienced industry professionals. The core of the firm’s principals and executives reflects a broad background in investment banking, sales and trading. Alexander Capital specializes in capital raising, advisory and valuation services for private and public companies of varying sizes, market capitalizations and in multiple sectors. Alexander Capital also services high net worth investors in its Wealth Management division and provides access to products in other financial institutions through its “Open Architecture” investment approach. Alexander Capital, L.P. is a member of FINRA & SIPC and its clearing agent is RBC Correspondent Services.

CONTACTS:

Jonathan Gazdak

Managing Director, Investment Banking

[email protected]

Phone: 1-212-687-5650

Fax: 1-212-687-5649

Chris Carlin

Head of Global Equity Capital Markets

[email protected]

Phone: 1-212-687-5650

Fax: 1-212-687-5649

SOURCE: Alexander Capital L.P.

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/572939/Alexander-Capital-LP-Serves-as-Sole-Placement-Agent-in-69-Million-Financing-for-AzurRx-BioPharma-Inc