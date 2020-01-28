Amplexor Forms Strategic Alliance with Genpact

BROOMFIELD, Colo.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Global content intelligence solutions leader Amplexor and Genpact (NYSE: G), a global professional services firm focused on delivering digital transformation, today announced that they are forming a strategic alliance where Genpact will provide enhanced Digital Transformation services to support Amplexor’s Regulatory Information Management (RIM) solution.

As part of this partnership, Genpact is creating an integrated, end-to-end Regulatory-as-a-Service (RaaS) offering, leveraging Amplexor’s RIM solution. The new service will blend Genpact’s strengths in regulatory product lifecycle management with Amplexor’s unified and holistic RIM solution, enabling life sciences companies to take advantage of an unrivalled, end-to-end proposition with full business process support.

“Life sciences organizations are increasingly seeking one supplier to provide an integrated, seamless, effective and efficient regulatory service, backed up by a leading regulatory solution, to manage the lifecycle of their products. This alliance brings together our respective expertise for one service offering that will work on top of the most advanced holistic RIM solution,” comments Elvis Paćelat, Executive Vice President, Life Sciences, Amplexor. “With looming obligations, such as IDMP coming into force, now is the right time to look at a smarter, more efficient and more cost-effective way of ensuring regulatory compliance.”

“At Genpact, we are always keen to partner with fellow experts in order to offer our customers a more blended range of services,” adds Rajiv Naidu, Regulatory Affairs Service Line Leader, Genpact. “Amplexor complements our regulatory expertise with its RIM solutions and enables us to offer enhanced Digital Transformation services, giving our life sciences clients the depth of services they need to meet growing regulatory and compliance demands.”

Amplexor and Genpact will host a webinar this Wednesday, 29 January 2020 that will provide an in-depth review of the Regulatory-as-a-Service offering, part of the broader data management collaboration. To register please click here.

Amplexor is a leading global content services provider offering global governance, compliance, digital experience and language solutions. Continuously growing since its foundation in 1987, and today, with a presence in more than 40 countries, Amplexor helps customers across key industries, such as manufacturing, life sciences, energy and environment, and the public sector achieve process efficiency, increase revenue generation, reduce time-to-market and ensure quality and compliance. Amplexor’s turnkey solutions support core industry processes and include software technology, consulting, system integration, and language and content management services. For more information, visit www.amplexor.com.

Genpact (NYSE: G) is a global professional services firm that makes business transformation real and recognized to drive digital-led innovation and digitally enabled intelligent operations for clients, guided by experience running thousands of processes primarily for Global Fortune 500 companies. Genpact thinks with design, dreams in digital, and solves problems with data and analytics. Combining their expertise in end-to-end operations and our AI-based platform, Genpact Cora, Genpact focuses on the details – all 90,000+ of us. From New York to New Delhi and more than 30 countries in between, they connect every dot, reimagine every process, and reinvent companies’ ways of working.

