ArcherMind Unveils New EX 4.0 Automotive Cockpit Solution Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon Automotive Cockpit Platforms at CES 2020

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — ArcherMind, a leading software technology provider, unveiled the company’s new EX4.0 Automotive Cockpit Solution today. Integrating its software solution with the 3rd generation Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ Automotive Cockpit Platforms from Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., ArcherMind aims to not only deliver best-in-class automotive cockpit solutions for the automotive ecosystem, but will also produce integrated benchmark tools, known as AHBS 2.0, and technical support packages, known as ATSP, to help automakers and Tier 1 suppliers using the 3rd generation Snapdragon Automotive Cockpit Platforms accelerate product design and commercialization. The 3rd generation Snapdragon Automotive Cockpit Platforms feature integrated heterogeneous computing, high-performance artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities, and scalability with a unified software framework. The integrated platform supports higher levels of computing and intelligence needed for advanced capabilities featured in next generation vehicles.

With a decade plus of software experience and continuous research and development in the automotive industry, these new products demonstrate the excellent, technical strength of ArcherMind technology for the automotive industry.

EX4.0 simplifies global automakers’ software development across a fragmented field of HLOS options. EX4.0 also supports modern intelligent vehicle features, such as in-cockpit facial and voice recognition, as well as other AI-powered functions including driver monitoring systems and Automatic Parking Assistant (APA). Building on hypervisor technology, ArcherMind EX4.0 can also support a single chipset to drive multiple operating systems, as well as integrates augmented reality navigation, and HMI personalized customization. Additionally, ArcherMind EX4.0 delivers the core technologies and interactive user experiences of the next generation of automotive cockpit.

To create the vehicles of the future, the cockpit will continuously integrate and upgrade the latest innovations which will consequently increase complexity of multi-ECU interactions.

To address the issue, ArcherMind promotes the AHBS2.0 and ATSP benchmark and tools suite. AHBS 2.0 is a comprehensive benchmark tool for hypervisor-based automotive cockpits, which can deeply detect the complex interaction between OS’s in a hypervisor environment, and measure algorithm efficiency and key performance indicators for data analysis for improvement. ATSP is a service package providing professional technical support during development process for new automotive cockpit designs. Together, AHBS 2.0 and ATSP fully support automakers and Tier 1 suppliers to mitigate cockpit performance risks, identify and remove design obstacles, and shorten the go-to-market design cycle.

ArcherMind also provides professional technical support as a scaling partner for automakers and Tier 1 suppliers to work on the latest Snapdragon Automotive Cockpit Platforms. ArcherMind provides technical support, staffing, feature development, and turnkey solutions for customers working on the Snapdragon Automotive Cockpit Platforms to fully utilize the platform’s full capabilities in immersive graphics, multimedia, vision, audio, video, and AI, in the shortest time to market.

Cooperating with global automakers, ArcherMind offers automotive solutions and products to customers around the world. Positioned for the premium market, XPENG Motors, a China domestic electric vehicle OEM, launched the latest P7, B-Class flagship model. As a software provider, ArcherMind supports XPENG to build top-level infotainment systems based on the Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 820A platform, to provide users with the best-in-class graphics and HMI experience. Another China domestic electric vehicle, WM Motor, announced that it will release a next generation of flagship models with stronger computing power in 2020, in collaboration with ArcherMind. By improving the foundational technologies of battery, electric motor, electronic control system, electrical structures, it will comprehensively upgrade the vehicle’s networking capabilities, computing power, software processing, and data collection via the rollout of 5G and gigabit ethernet technology.

Looking forward, ArcherMind is dedicated to providing technology solutions and core software services for global automakers and Tier 1. Driven by the goal to shorten developing time, reduce cost and increase intelligence in the car. In the future, we hope to build intelligent vehicles with extraordinary experiences together with our partners.

Mr. Bill Pinnell, Senior Director, Product Management, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. said, “As in-vehicle HMI experiences become increasingly complex and highly upgradeable, integrated technologies such as the EX4.0 Automotive Cockpit Solution allow us to quickly and cost-effectively bring industry leading infotainment technologies to OEMs and Tier 1 suppliers. We look forward to seeing our Snapdragon Automotive Cockpit Platforms play a role in providing an intelligent in-vehicle experience for both drivers and passengers utilizing high-power computing, artificial intelligence and a streamlined software development process.”

Mr. Liu Bing, GM of ArcherMind said “It’s a great honor to cooperate with Qualcomm Technologies to provide the best technology solutions of automotive cockpit for global Automotive OEM and Tier 1 by combining the professional and technical capabilities of ArcherMind in Automotive with the excellent technology of the industry-leading Snapdragon Automotive Cockpit Platforms.”

ArcherMind will present the latest achievements in Qualcomm Automotive booth (#5606, North Hall) at CES 2020.

About ArcherMind Technology (Nanjing) Co., Ltd.

ArcherMind is a world-leading intelligent technology expert, focusing on the fields of smartphones, automotive, IoT and mobile internet and is committed to providing customers with the best solutions and technical services. Headquartered in Nanjing, China, ArcherMind has established R&D centers and offices in China, Japan, India and Germany. ArcherMind has established long-term and stable cooperation relations with many of the world’s leading technology companies including semiconductor, mobile terminal equipment, operating systems and mobile Internet. ArcherMind has passed CMMI5, ISO27001, quality, information security, environment, occupational health and other management system certification. ArcherMind is listed on Shenzhen Stock Exchange in China (Stock code: 300598).

