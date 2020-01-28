ASOS and Verint among 300 new customers for e-days as companies double down on absence management for 2020

Software provider sees customers like AXA move towards full integration of absence management software

ASOS, Campari and John Clark Motor Group among major signings

e-days enjoys 30% business growth in 2019

28th January 2020. Nottingham, UK: e-days, the UK tech start-up backed by Palatine Private Equity’s ‘Impact fund’, has today announced that the online retail giant ASOS and analytics software provider Verint were among 300 new customers that started using the e-days platform in 2019.

e-days has carved out a unique product offering in the HR tech space. Its deeply configurable absence management platform drives compliant outcomes by precisely mapping the rules required for different employee populations. Global absence management compliance is complex, which makes e-days ideal for mid-market and large-scale companies with a range of global requirements.

The platform also helps unleash the full capacity of a company’s workforce by delivering significant efficiency gains and operational improvements.

The company confirmed it now has 50 employees in its UK office and has signed 300 new customers in 2019, to add to the existing roster of names such as Canon, AXA, Barclays and Sony. The final three months of 2019 were particularly popular as companies woke up to e-days’ well publicised ‘winter woes’ media campaign.

In another boost, 2019 saw e-days achieve ISO27001 certification – firm recognition that the company is managing customer information to very high standards. Recently, the company released a free e-book, ‘6 reasons why absence management is failing your business’.

The HR tech scale-up is rapidly widening its global footprint – with global customer expansions across 120 countries and new customers starting projects with e-days across many sectors including Financial Services, Automotive, Technology, and Consumer Goods.

2020 is likely to be a big year for e-days as it further publicises its major new innovations in employee wellbeing space – this includes virtual GP solutions which are now embedded within its services.

Steve Arnold, e-days’ CEO, commented: “2019 was an excellent year for e-days, and 2020 is already shaping up to be an incredibly exciting period for the company. In addition to kicking off work with a large number of major industry players, we’re also seeing multiple existing customers look to further integrate our software with their wider HR and payroll systems. Companies are starting to really commit on absence management and employee wellbeing, and it feels that we’re at the center of all the action.”

