Beijing Sciencare Technology Strategically Partners with Hebei’s Langfang Government to Jointly Build “Internet + Domestic Precision Care Platform”

HONG KONG, Jan 8, 2020 – (ACN Newswire) – Beijing Sciencare Technology Co., Ltd (the “Company”) recently signed a strategic cooperation agreement with the Langfang Municipal Health Commission on the “Internet + Domestic Precision Care Project for Langfang Residents”, under which, both parties will be committed to creating a healthy Langfang in order to provide the city’s residents with more premium and effective healthcare services.

Through both online and offline healthcare institutes, the internet + domestic precision care platform for Langfang residents adopts technologies including wearable medical devices, big data analysis of images, exact service matching algorithms and artificial intelligence to import quality health services and resources from the Jingjinji Metropolitan Region, China and even the whole world over into Langfang, which will offer Langfang residents precisive domestic healthcare management and care services, enabling 4.6 million Langfang residents to have their health issues resolved locally and making healthcare services truly accessible. Currently, the platform mainly serves senior citizens, children and post-surgery patients living in Langfang, as well as chronic patients such as those suffering from hypertension, cardiovascular diseases, chronic kidney diseases and psychiatric illnesses.

Li Zheng, the Company’s founder and director, said “The integration of technology and medical is constantly expanding the room for imagination in the healthcare sector. This time, the cooperation with the Langfang government would be a small step where the Company leverages its technical strengths to add on the Healthy China 2030 Strategies. Going forward, the Company will focus on improving the efficiency of its medical services and bolstering its health services to provide Langfang residents with more precisive products and services based on big data and artificial intelligence.”

As part of the strategic cooperation, the Company will promote and operate China’s first cloud platform on healthcare compliance services, which will develop into a significant part of the “Langfang Model” and be gradually adopted nationwide. Prior to that, the Company’s health compliance services cloud platform already runs online and offers health institutes in China with management services covering external parties’ entry, suppliers and healthcare professionals through the application centering on medical compliance services of mobile internet, cloud computing, big data and blockchain technology.

In this collaboration between the Company and Langfang Municipal Health Commission, the introduction of the cloud platform on health compliance services not only offers healthcare institutes in Langfang compliance management services and helps establish the entry threshold for providing domestic precisive care services, but also allows the qualification verification and service quality evaluation of healthcare workers in Langfang, safeguarding the “internet + domestic precision care service” project to be jointly implemented by both parties.

About Beijing Sciencare Technology Co., Ltd

Founded in March 2018 and established a joint venture and reached a strategic partnership agreement with medical technology platform IntelliCentrics Global Holdings Ltd. in November of the same year, Beijing Sciencare Technology Co., Ltd is the health technology business pioneering in developing a healthcare credit system in China and is committed to providing patients with genuine and reliable healthcare services.

About IntelliCentrics (Stock Code: 6819.HK)

With a mission to use trust to make high-quality healthcare as accessible as a good cup of coffee, IntelliCentrics created the SEC^3URE Ethos. Built on three core principles – transparency, neutrality and independence, the SEC^3URE Ethos is relied on by more than 11,000 locations worldwide to ensure two-way trust between patients, doctors, vendor representatives and healthcare companies. To learn more about the world’s largest trusted healthcare technology platform, visit www.intellicentrics.com. IntelliCentrics is publicly traded on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange under the stock code 6819.

