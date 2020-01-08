BeMetals Announces Stock Option Grant

VANCOUVER, CANADA / ACCESSWIRE / January 7, 2020 / BeMetals Corp. (“BeMetals” or the “Company”) (TSXV:BMET)(OTCQB:BMTLF) announces that an aggregate of 3.6 million incentive stock options have been granted to officers and consultants of the Company exercisable at a price of $0.235 per share for a term of 10 years, vesting over a two year period and subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

The Company further announces that it has been advised that Clive Johnson, a director of the Company, has acquired shares of BeMetals in the public market and has become a 10% holder of the Company on a partially diluted basis. Following an acquisition of 40,000 common shares of BeMetals, Mr. Johnson directly and indirectly holds an aggregate of 9,715,000 common shares representing 9.26% of the issued and outstanding shares of the Company. Mr. Johnson would hold 10,765,000 common shares, which represents 10.16% on a partially diluted basis assuming the exercise of his 300,000 share purchase warrants and 750,000 stock options. Mr. Johnson acquired these securities for investment purposes and may in the future acquire or dispose of securities of the Company, through the market, privately or otherwise, as circumstances or market conditions warrant. An early warning report will be filed by Mr. Johnson in accordance with applicable securities laws.

About BEMETALS CORP.

BeMetals’ founding Directors include John Wilton (President and CEO), Clive Johnson, Roger Richer, and Tom Garagan. BeMetals is a new base metals exploration and development company focused on becoming a significant base metal producer through the acquisition of quality exploration, development and potentially production stage projects. The Company is advancing both its early-stage, tier-one targeted, Pangeni Copper Exploration Project in Zambia, and its advanced high-grade, zinc-silver polymetallic underground exploration at the South Mountain Project in Idaho, USA. The Company’s growth strategy is led by our strong Board, key members of which have an extensive proven record of delivering considerable value in the mining sector through the discovery, construction and operation of mines around the world. The Board, it’s Advisors, and senior management also provide outstanding deal flow of project opportunities to BeMetals based upon their extensive network of contacts in the international minerals business.

ON BEHALF OF BEMETALS CORP.

“John Wilton”

John Wilton

President, CEO and Director

For further information about BeMetals please visit our website at www.bemetalscorp.com and sign-up to our email list to receive timely updates, or contact:

Derek Iwanaka

Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Development

Telephone: 604-609-6141

Email: [email protected]

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: BeMetals Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/572378/BeMetals-Announces-Stock-Option-Grant