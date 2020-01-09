CardioComm Solutions Partners with CareOS to Bring Consumer ECG Monitoring into the Connected Home

GEMS™ Mobile and the HeartCheck™ CardiBeat to be integrated with the CareOS smart mirror

TORONTO, ONTARIO / ACCESSWIRE / January 8, 2020 / CardioComm Solutions, Inc. (TSXV:EKG)(OTCPINK:EKGGF)(“CardioComm” or the “Company“), a global provider of consumer heart monitoring and electrocardiogram (“ECG“) device and software solutions, is pleased to confirm it has entered into a partnership agreement with CareOS SAS (France), a subsidiary of Baracoda Group (“CareOS“), to provide consumer ECG monitoring technologies through the CareOS Poseidon smart mirror health and beauty hub.

The partnership will see CardioComm’s FDA and Health Canada cleared GEMS™ ECG management software and Smart Monitoring ECG reading service integrated into the touch and gesture controlled smart mirror. The GEMSTM software will be capable of recognizing ECG devices made by multiple device manufacturers which will permit CareOS customers more options in choosing a device of their preference. The HeartCheck™ CardiBeat will be a CareOS recommended device given its availability in Canada, the US and Europe. When taking an ECG, the user will activate the smart mirror’s display to connect to a selected ECG device. The Smart mirror will also display the ECG trace in real-time during the recording. Once recorded the ECG can be replayed and there will be no limit to the number of ECG reports the user can generate. Users will also have the option to send any of the recorded ECGs to CardioComm’s SMART Monitoring ECG reading service to have the ECG reviewed and a triage ECG report provided.

CareOS’ interest to integrate CardioComm’s easy-to-use ECG monitoring technologies into the Poseidon smart mirror compliments both companies’ objectives to produce a credible, privacy-first, intuitive personal care platform that improves wellbeing and long term health. The innovative Poseidon smart mirror was also awarded the Consumer Electronics Show (“CES“) Innovation Award in the Smart Home category for a second consecutive year.

CardioComm was the first company to enter the personalized ECG monitoring market and it did so to address an unmet availability of medically credible heart monitoring solutions to the consumer market. The Company is motivated to develop partnerships with innovative organizations like CareOS, to assist in bringing new “firsts” to market that can leverage medically credentialed technologies that physicians are already familiar with and that will enhance the consumer’s health monitoring experience.

CardioComm is listed as a partner on the CareOS website and the Company will also be present at CES.

To learn more about CardioComm’s products and for further updates regarding HeartCheck™ ECG device integrations please visit the Company’s websites at www.cardiocommsolutions.com and www.theheartcheck.com.

About CardioComm Solutions

CardioComm Solutions’ patented and proprietary technology is used in products for recording, viewing, analyzing and storing electrocardiograms for diagnosis and management of cardiac patients. Products are sold worldwide through a combination of an external distribution network and a North American-based sales team. CardioComm Solutions has earned the ISO 13485:2016 MDSAP certification, is HIPAA compliant and holds clearances from the European Union (CE Mark), the USA (FDA) and Canada (Health Canada).

About CareOS

CareOS, digital center of self care, is a privacy-first, intuitive, open platform for personal intelligence that works naturally into an individual’s hygiene, beauty, wellness and preventative care rituals. It makes the best possible use of time we spend in front of a mirror to improve our health and appearance by organizing and enhancing information from connected devices, digital services and CareOS’s own AI, powered by Tensorflow Lite. CareOS is a Baracoda Group company, led by experts with decades of experience in connected devices and wellness, specifically to provide support to consumers in their bathrooms, salons, spas and retail stores. To learn more about CareOS, please visit the Company’s website at https://care-os.com/.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Etienne Grima, Chief Executive Officer

1-877-977-9425 x227

[email protected]

[email protected]

Forward-looking statements

This release may contain certain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information with respect to the financial condition, results of operations and business of CardioComm Solutions and certain of the plans and objectives of CardioComm Solutions with respect to these items. Such statements and information reflect management’s current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management. By their nature, forward-looking statements and forward-looking information involve risk and uncertainty because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the future and there are many factors that could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements and forward-looking information.

In evaluating these statements, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. The Company does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements and forward-looking information contained in this release other than as required by applicable laws, including without limitation, Section 5.8(2) of National Instrument 51-102 (Continuous Disclosure Obligations).

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: CardioComm Solutions, Inc

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/572525/CardioComm-Solutions-Partners-with-CareOS-to-Bring-Consumer-ECG-Monitoring-into-the-Connected-Home