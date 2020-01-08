Catalent, Inc. to Present at the 38th Annual J.P. Morgan Health Care Conference

Introduces New Investor Relations Contact

SOMERSET, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Catalent, Inc. (NYSE: CTLT), the leading global provider of advanced delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, gene therapies, and consumer health products, today announced that John Chiminski, Chair & Chief Executive Officer, will present at the 38th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference at 9:30 a.m. PT on Monday, January 13, 2020 in San Francisco, CA.

Presentation Webcast

A live webcast of the presentations will be accessible through the Company’s website at http://investor.catalent.com and will be available for replay following the event.

Investor Relations Appointment

Catalent, Inc. is also announcing the appointment of Paul Surdez to the position of Vice President, Investor Relations. Paul joins the company following 18 years of leading investor relations programs at global healthcare companies, including Covance, LabCorp, and Envigo, and has been recognized numerous times in institutional investor surveys as a top investor relations officer. Paul is taking over this role from Thomas Castellano, who has moved into the role of Global Vice President, Operational Finance and, in addition, is the business unit finance leader for the company’s Biologics segment.

“We are very pleased that Paul will now lead our investor relations efforts and help us continue to grow our investor base and keep it well informed,” said John Chiminski, Chair and Chief Executive Officer of Catalent, Inc. “Paul has a great reputation across Wall Street and has a well-established relationship with many of our analysts and investors. I also want to thank Tom for building our Investor Relations function from the ground up. He was instrumental in moving Catalent from a private-equity to a publicly traded company and educating our investor base on the Catalent growth story.”

Paul will attend Catalent’s presentation at the 38th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference next Monday.

About Catalent, Inc.

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE: CTLT) is the leading global provider of advanced delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, gene therapies, and consumer health products. With over 85 years serving the industry, Catalent has proven expertise in bringing more customer products to market faster, enhancing product performance and ensuring reliable clinical and commercial product supply. Catalent employs over 13,000 people, including approximately 2,400 scientists, at more than 35 facilities across four continents and in fiscal 2019 generated over $2.5 billion in annual revenue. Catalent is headquartered in Somerset, N.J. For more information, please visit www.catalent.com.

More products. Better treatments. Reliably supplied.™

Contacts

Investors:



Paul Surdez, Catalent, Inc.



(732) 537-6325



[email protected]