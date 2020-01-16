Central Pacific Bank Partners with MX to Build a Better Bank

SILICON SLOPES, Utah and HONOLULU, Jan. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — MX, the leading digital transformation platform for banks, credit unions, fintechs and partners, today announced that Central Pacific Bank (CPB) is partnering with MX as part of its digital-first mission to build a better bank for the future of Hawaii.

MX will provide Central Pacific Bank customers with a data-driven digital money management experience, all within the CPB website and mobile app. The digital solutions are expected to be offered in 2020. This is part of RISE2020 ( www.cpb.bank ), CPB’s recently announced $40 million, multi-faceted initiative to strengthen the bank by investing in digital banking, ATM network, branch transformation, and operational excellence.

“Our number one goal is to make a positive difference in people’s lives — in banking and beyond — and we believe MX offers a best-in-class solution to empower our customers and community to improve their financial health,” said Paul Yonamine, Chairman of Central Pacific Bank.

“MX is helping us to elevate our customers’ experience with digital tools that make banking simple, smart and secure,” added Catherine Ngo, President of CPB.

Powered by MX’s mobile solution Helios, and personal financial management tool MoneyMap, which collects, cleanses and enriches transactional data and then presents insights for smart financial action, CPB’s digital money management will allow customers to aggregate accounts from all their other financial institutions in a single location. With no need to log in to any other app or website, users will get a clear view of all their finances in one place and in a dynamic, visually aesthetic format.

“We couldn’t be more excited to be helping Central Pacific Bank in their mission to provide the community of Hawaii with the tools they need to better manage their financial wellness,” said Brandon Dewitt, Cofounder and Chief Technology Officer at MX. “We fundamentally believe that forward-looking financial institutions such as CPB are helping not only their own customers but also are benefiting the broader digital transformation of the entire banking industry.”

About MX

MX is the leading digital transformation platform for banks, credit unions, fintechs and partners, built on the belief that transformational growth starts with making data easily accessible and actionable for financial institutions. Founded in 2010, MX is one of the fastest growing fintech innovators, powering more than 2,000 financial institutions and 43 of the top 50 digital banking providers to improve the financial lives of more than 30 million people. To learn more, visit www.mx.com .

About Central Pacific Bank

Central Pacific Bank, the primary subsidiary of Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE: CPF), is a Hawaii based financial institution that provides a full range of banking, investment and trust services. Founded by a small group of World War II veterans in 1954 to help immigrant families build a life away from the plantations, the bank has grown to serve the financial needs of all families and small businesses in Hawaii. As of September 30, 2019, CPB had assets of $6.0 billion and operated 35 branches statewide. For more information about Central Pacific Bank, visit www.cpb.bank .

