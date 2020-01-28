Cequence Security Launches CQ botDefense SaaS

Hosted on Amazon Web Services, new PCI-compliant SaaS option provides award-winning protection against automated bot attacks on web, mobile, and API-based applications

SUNNYVALE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#appsec–Cequence Security today announced that its Application Security Platform (ASP) with CQ botDefense is now available as a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) offering hosted on Amazon Web Services (AWS). The solution allows customers to protect public-facing applications from online fraud caused by automated attacks such as account takeovers and API business logic abuse. The new SaaS offering complements existing on-premises or cloud deployment options, delivering the same security functionality while reducing the operational effort required to protect public-facing applications from automated attacks. Following a shared responsibility model, Cequence Security deploys and manages the underlying SaaS infrastructure, ensuring continuous uptime and updates for the platform software. Meanwhile, all security policies, data and system configuration elements are managed and owned by the customer.

“Enterprise digital transformation typically combines cloud-first initiatives with the adoption of more iterative, microservices-based application development methodologies with the goal of being more efficient while increasing competitiveness,” said Ameya Talwalkar, co-founder and Chief Product Officer at Cequence Security. “CQ botDefense SaaS complements our existing on-prem and cloud deployments, allowing customers to reduce the operational burden associated with protecting their digital transformation initiatives from automated bot attacks.”

CQ botDefense SaaS has been certified as PCI DSS 3.2 Level 2 for Service Providers compliant and is in process for SOC II Level I certification. Both are critical SaaS selection criteria for enterprise customers, providing assurance that the Cequence Operations Team adheres to strict guidelines for protecting customer data. Deployed as a secure, single tenant service on AWS, CQ botDefense SaaS delivers three important features that can help customers save time and strengthen their application security posture:

Discover – Once CQ botDefense SaaS is deployed, the CQAI analytics engine automatically discovers all web, mobile, and API-based endpoints targeted by malicious bot attacks.

Detect – CQAI uses Machine Learning and threat intelligence to determine the underlying intent and behavior of each transaction to identify malicious bot traffic in near real time.

Defend – CQ botDefense SaaS can automatically take action and block bad traffic, or it can work with a customer’s existing security tools to block malicious bot attacks.

CQ botDefense SaaS complements native AWS services, integrating seamlessly with commonly used CDNs including Amazon CloudFront to block bot attacks at the edge. Alternatively, it can be deployed closer to the application infrastructure with load balancer integration, requiring no changes to CDNs or DNS settings. With either option, it’s also worth noting that no changes are required to any web, mobile, or API-based applications, such as JavaScript injection or SDK modifications that may impact application deployment efforts or page load performance.

Additional Information, availability and pricing:

Register to attend an educational webinar on Friday, February 21 st at 11:00AM PST: Better Together: Automated Bot Protection with AWS and Cequence Security.

at 11:00AM PST: Better Together: Automated Bot Protection with AWS and Cequence Security. CQ botDefense SaaS is available immediately from Cequence Security and in AWS Marketplace.

For a limited time, customers can sign up for a 30-day free trial.

Annual subscription-based pricing varies, depending on the volume of application transactions that must be inspected.

About Cequence Security

Cequence Security is a venture-backed cybersecurity software company founded in 2015 and based in Sunnyvale, CA. Its mission is to transform application security by consolidating multiple innovative security functions within an open, AI-powered software platform that protects customers’ web, mobile, and API-based applications – and supports today’s cloud-native, container-based application architectures. The company is led by industry veterans that previously held leadership positions at Palo Alto Networks and Symantec. Customers include F500 organizations across multiple vertical markets, and the solution has earned multiple industry accolades. Learn more at www.cequence.ai.

