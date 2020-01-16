Consumers Sit Down with Carrie Ann Courage, RMT from Massage Therapy Niagara

NIAGARA FALLS, CANADA / ACCESSWIRE / January 16, 2020 / As Owner, Carrie Ann Courage is responsible for managing the facility. Massage Therapy Niagara is a company specialized in Massage Therapy, servicing the Niagara Falls Region. This year, Massage Therapy Niagara wins its first Consumer Choice Award.

Q: What does being a consumer choice award winner mean to you? How did winning the Consumer Choice Award impact your business?

A: This award shows that our clients are very happy with our services and took the time to write reviews online to show this as well as share our information with family and friends. Word of mouth is our best means of referral and it means so much to us to have such a fabulous online rating and happy clients. This award shows we stand out from our competitors with top quality service, location and pricing. It makes sense, if you are happy with something, you will recommend it to your friends and family. This is how we grow our business.

Q: What makes your business unique in the market?

A: We offer top quality health care services at affordable rates. We offer online booking 24/7 and direct billing to insurance to make your life easier. We offer a senior and military discount AND we have a Loyalty Card ~ After 12 massages at regular price get one for FREE!

Feel the difference when you book with us. We have experienced staff, a clean, professional and relaxing environment and hot towels make every massage luxurious. We are conveniently located right off the QEW. Why wait, feel better now.

Q: What is the most recent example of how you have exceeded your client’s expectations on a job?

A: Just today I loaned a client a unique home care tool. They didn’t have to research it, find it, buy it. I had already done all that and let them take it home for the next month to use to rehabilitate their tendinitis. These are the things that set us apart from the rest. The knowledge, the experience and the desire to help our clients to the max. And the little things that go above and beyond the therapy at the location. The patient often will need to do homecare on their own and they need to be shown how and have the right tools. We provide this.

Q: What would you like to ask other leaders when you get the chance?

A: How do you manage your time? Being self-employed is a lot of work, a lot of time is required to manage staff, marketing, daily operations and to do things well. How do you manage and prioritize your time? How do you prevent yourself from working too much?

Q: What is one characteristic that you believe helped you through your career?

A: Ambitious- I have always been driven to do my best in everything I do. I have never wanted to be just average. I have always worked hard to be the best I can be and do the best for my clients. I like to challenge myself and after I have succeeded at a goal I develop another. This is evident in every massage I give and how I run my business’. I look for like-minded individuals to represent my brand. Mediocrity isn’t good enough for me.

Q: What are the core values of your organization?

A: We are empathetic individuals that went into health care to improve the lives of our patients. We recognize each individual is unique and so should be their treatment plan. We are passionate about what we do and honest and reliable. We provide ethical and professional health care services you can depend on.

Q: What makes your company successful?

A: Our clients make us successful. Without them we are nothing. Seeing clients leave feeling better, having less pain and increased function makes our day. That is our reward and why we went into healthcare. And this is why they write positive reviews and refer their friends and family to us.

Q: What resource would you recommend to gain insight into your industry?

A: The Registered Massage Therapists Association of Ontario and College of Massage Therapists of Ontario websites offer a plethora of information. We also have many podcasts and magazines we utilize.

Q: If you could only use one word to describe yourself, what would it be?

A: Hard-working

GETTING TO KNOW CARRIE ANN COURAGE

Q: What hobby would you get into if time and money were not an issue?

A: Hang-gliding. It would be neat to soar in the sky, feel the freedom.

Q: What age do you wish you could permanently be? And why?

A: 24. I was young, early in my career, only responsible for me myself and I. Had the time and money to do what I wanted with no dependents. No stress.

Q: What gets you out of bed everyday?

A: I love my job so it’s not hard to get up and go to work in the morning. I definitely picked the right career. So my job, my clients and my friends and family make every day positive.

Q: If all jobs had the same pay and hours, what would you do?

A: I still think I would pick Massage Therapy.

CONTACT MASSAGE THERAPY NIAGARA

Address: 6850 Thorold Stone Road, Unit 2, Niagara Falls, ON L2J1B4, Canada

Second Location Address (Niagara Falls Massage Therapy and Wellness Centre): 6120 Dunn Street, Unit A, Niagara Falls, ON L2G2P1, Canada

Phone: 905-357-7686

Second Location Phone (Niagara Falls Massage Therapy and Wellness Centre): 905-358-4567

Website: www.massagetherapyniagara.ca

Second Location Website (Niagara Falls Massage Therapy and Wellness Centre): www.nfmassagetherapy.ca

Email: [email protected]

Facebook: www.facebook.com/massagetherapyniagara/

