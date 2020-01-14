Curcio Law Offices Partners With Greater Chicago Food Depository to Take Hunger off the Table

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / January 14, 2020 / Curcio Law Offices pledges to make a monthly donation to the Greater Chicago Food Depository throughout the year 2020.

Curcio Law Offices, which focuses on personal injury law, has also vowed to organize a volunteer day where its staff will help out at the Greater Chicago Food Depository, the city of Chicago’s food bank. The Greater Chicago Food Depository strives to end hunger in the Chicagoland area.

“Having personally supported the Greater Chicago Food Depository on my own for many years, we felt this was a great opportunity for our firm to partner with a local charity to help so many in need. We are planning for our entire office to volunteer on site one day in the coming weeks,” said Tracy Robb, managing partner of Curcio Law Offices.

The Greater Chicago Food Depository, a member of Feeding America, provides food where it’s needed most throughout Chicago and Cook County every day. The organization acts as a hub for a network of more than 700 food pantries, soup kitchens, shelters and other programs and also addresses the root causes of hunger.

To donate directly to or volunteer at the Greater Chicago Food Depository, please visit https://www.chicagosfoodbank.org/. Volunteers are vital to its success, and donations are put to use immediately to provide food for hungry people in the community.

Personal injury attorney Tracy Robb is a dedicated professional with more than 25 years of legal experience. Tracy is renowned in the legal community for her outstanding analytical skills and articulate writing style, establishing herself as a strategist for brainstorming with attorneys on many cases at the firm.

Founded by Joseph R. Curcio in 1957, Curcio Law Offices has been representing the injured for over 60 years. To this day, Curcio Law Offices has established a reputation among Chicago’s leading personal injury law firms through outstanding legal representation and commitment to clients.

About Curcio Law Offices

Curcio Law Offices exclusively focuses on personal injury, auto accident injuries and wrongful death representation. Its attorneys have obtained millions of dollars in verdicts and settlements for clients and their families who are dealing with serious and catastrophic personal injuries and death. For more information, please call 312-321-1111, or visit https://www.curcio-law.com/. The law office is located at 161 North Clark Street, Suite 2240, Chicago, IL 60601.

For media inquiries, please call THE NALA at 805.650.6121, ext. 361.

SOURCE: Curcio Law Offices

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/572901/Curcio-Law-Offices-Partners-With-Greater-Chicago-Food-Depository-to-Take-Hunger-off-the-Table