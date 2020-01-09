CyrusOne Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call Dates

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE), a premier global data center REIT, today announced that it will hold its fourth quarter 2019 results conference call at 11:00 AM Eastern Time (10:00 AM Central Time) on Thursday, February 20, 2020. Gary Wojtaszek, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Diane Morefield, Chief Financial Officer, will review the company’s financial performance for the period.

The U.S. toll-free dial-in number for the conference call is 1-844-492-3731, and the international dial-in number is 1-412-542-4121. A live webcast of the conference call will be available in the “Investors / Events & Presentations” section of the company’s website at http://investor.cyrusone.com/events.cfm. The press release announcing fourth quarter 2019 results will be issued after the market closes on Wednesday, February 19, and will be available on the company’s website in the “Investors / Investor News” section.

For those unable to participate, a replay will be available beginning one hour after the conclusion of the call on February 20, 2020, through March 5, 2020. The U.S. toll-free replay dial-in number is 1-877-344-7529, and the international replay dial-in number is 1-412-317-0088. The replay access code is 10138213.

About CyrusOne

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including more than 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

With a track record of meeting and surpassing the aggressive speed-to-market demands of hyperscale cloud providers, as well as the expanding IT infrastructure requirements of the enterprise, CyrusOne provides the flexibility, reliability, security, and connectivity that foster business growth. CyrusOne offers a tailored, customer service-focused platform and is committed to full transparency in communication, management, and service delivery throughout its nearly 50 data centers worldwide. Additional information about CyrusOne can be found at www.CyrusOne.com.

