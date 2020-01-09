Design Intelligence Award 2020 launches and opens for entries on 9 January

HANGZHOU, CHINA / ACCESSWIRE / January 9, 2020 / Design Intelligence Award 2020 (DIA) open for entries on 9 January, with no entry fees period running until 8 May. Read on DIA official website for all the application details.

Design Intelligence Award is the annual awards programme, now in its fifth year. It identifies the world’s wonderful products and designs, as well as the individual designers and the studios producing the most outstanding work. Organized by China Academy of Art, the China’s most renowned and influential art school with a nearly 100-year history, Design Intelligence Award has grown rapidly into one of the most prestigious and popular awards programmes in the industry. Last four years it attracted more than 20,232 entries from 56 countries.

Winners will get a trophy and a certificate to promote themselves as a DIA winner. Also they will have their project exhibited on the DIA exhibition tour and published on the DIA yearbook as well as being mentioned on the official website. In addition, they will be widely promoted via DIA’s extensive email and social media networks. DIA will announce shortlisted entries on the grand ceremony in September.

Two groups, inspiring new power of original design

DIA 2020 sets up the product group and the concept group for highlighting the designs on a different stage of its development. Entries which apply in the product group should be launched on the market within 2 years, for those not in the market should be able to provide full-function prototype before Second Evaluation in this year. Entries which apply in the concept group are not in the market but able to provide its design model before Second Evaluation in this year. All kinds of design such as product, software, service and etc. are open for participation.

There are overall 5 million bonus that we used to encourage 30 best winners, who will be chosen by our jury members from the winners of both two groups. In the product group, judging panel will pick out two winners awarded the Gold Award of RMB 1,000,000, eight winners awarded the Silver Award of RMB 200,000, ten winners awarded the Bronze Award of RMB 100,000. In the concept group, judging panel will select two winners awarded the Future Talents Award of RMB 80,000, eight winners awarded the Young Talents Award of RMB 30,000. Meanwhile, there will be 300 winners awarded the Honorable Mention. In addition, we have been specifically created to highlight the institutes and organizations introducing the most outstanding work.

Four categories, highlighting the mission in the new era

There are four categories that you can enter: Cultural Innovation, Living Appliance, Industrial Equipment and Digital Economy, all of which are required to showcase a working prototype of your product whether it goes on the market or not, namely you have the option of taking the product group or the concept group competition which depends on what the market status you have.

DIA has been encouraged the hi-tech designs focusing on industrial transformation and digital economy, that is why the category of Digital Economy came to be. “We’ve seen the booming trend of digital economy in the world. We are eager to discover the design works applying 5G technology this year.” said Professor Song Jianming, Chairman of DIA Committee. DIA encourage the different types of designs integrated with the big data, artificial intelligence, and 5G technologies, such as industrial internet, smart city, smart commerce, smart health-care, smart education, smart community, telemedicine, etc.

