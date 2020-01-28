Diabetes Supplements Have a Bad Reputation. Is CuraLin Here to Change That?

Thousands of Brits swear by CuraLin for blood glucose control. Is it a hoax or a long-awaited solution?

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / January 28, 2020 / In August 2019, Israeli company CuraLife announced that Prof. Itamar Raz will chair its medical advisory board. Raz, head of the Israeli National Council of Diabetes and former president of the Israel Diabetes Association, will also conduct the clinical trials for CuraLife’s CuraLin – an all-natural supplement for type 2 diabetes management. These are big news for CuraLife, whose supplement is growing in popularity in the UK and is now entering the US market.

In the UK, over 4 million people are living with diabetes, a number which is expected to rise to 5 million by 2025. In the US, things are even worse, with 10% of the population diagnosed with diabetes (reflecting some 30 million people). CuraLife thinks CuraLin can help.

“NICE guidelines recommend that pre-diabetics and newly diagnosed type 2 diabetics are given the chance to improve their glucose control using diet and lifestyle changes,” says Dr Sarah Brewer, a registered doctor, nutritionist and nutritional therapist, as well as a member of the CuraLife advisory board. “For those who want to try a natural approach, this is where CuraLin ideally fits in”.

CuraLin is an all-natural supplement based on Ayurveda – an ancient Indian system of medicine that is now being propelled to stardom by India’s Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, who also practices it. It seems that even the Western ivory tower is coming to accept Ayurveda: researchers from the Western Sydney University (WSU) have announced a collaboration with All India Institute of Ayurveda (AIIA) to “get insight into Ayurvedic studies” this last November.

Much like Ayurveda, CuraLin stood strong in the face of my constant hole-poking and attempts to write it off as just another supplement. 1,267 confirmed reviews at popular reviews website reviews.co.uk, accompanied by pictures and testimonials, tell an amazing story: if taken daily, CuraLin helps control HbA1C, your blood glucose.

Brewer thinks the CuraLin community speaks for itself. “An impressive number of reports from individual users show that CuraLin has a significant beneficial effect on glucose levels, with many people finding their glucose control normalises within 4 weeks. They also report improved energy, sleep and general quality of life”.

“Each of the ingredients within CuraLin has individual evidence of benefit from preclinical and, in some cases, clinical studies,” Brewer says, and adds that a double-blind, placebo-controlled trial is planned to test the effects of CuraLin on fasting blood glucose levels and HbA1c.

Even popular diabetes forum diabetes.co.uk was taken by storm; hundreds of threads reflect the obsession around CuraLin, with some users swearing by it and others looking for scientific proof. “The proof is in the pudding! End of conversation”, concluded Sparky_1. CuraLin’s supporters deny sceptics – it works, and that’s that.

It’s hard to argue with a diabetic who saw their blood sugar levels drop under 7 FBG (fasting blood glucose) for the first time in years, maybe ever. But the sceptics are right – where is conclusive, medical proof the CuraLin works? Or in other words, where are the clinical trials? Some even suggested that the positive reviews were generated by CuraLife itself, a conspiracy theory based in our era of Fake News. While CuraLife vehemently denies these claims, for some there is simply no other explanation.

Diabetes is, in fact, a lifelong battle. Anyone who tells you differently is a liar. It is a chronic disease, and while many a charlatan will have you believe that you can be cured, it is unfortunately not the case. Of course, people will always want to believe in miracles, and this is where supplements come in. As is often the case in our modern world, some see a tragedy and others – a business opportunity.

A quick internet browsing reveals a myriad of solutions to diabetes (or dare we say, cures!); Vitamin D, Omega 3, Nutraceuticals Fulvic Acid and more. But are these truth or fiction? “Fish oil supplements DON’T stave off type 2 diabetes”, reads a recent Daily Mail headline. “What does vitamin D do for you? Why it might be a scam for most people”, reads another, this time from Inverse.

While for most people, such popular science headlines are anecdotal (where do we currently stand on the benefits of dark chocolate, or red wine?), for others it could be a matter of life or death.

As Dr Ranjana Srivastava recently told The Guardian, when it comes to cancer, more and more patients now express a desire to “swap chemotherapy for essential oils”. “Go ahead then, be healed. And I will almost certainly see you again, emaciated, ruined, lamenting the fact that it’s too late,” writes Srivastava, adding that she “hears about the man who uses waves, the woman who boosts immunity and the seller of pure herbs. They are the healers – 100% convincing, 100% certified by a gaggle of secret Facebook users”.

In the case of CuraLin, despite the abundance of positive reviews, to support its miraculous claims, we must await the results of the planned clinical trials. While it seems that the British public has cast its vote in favour of CuraLin, as it now enters the US market, American consumers will have to decide for themselves.

