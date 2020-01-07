Diana Scott Beattie, PhD, Celebrated for Dedication to the Field of Education

Dr. Beattie lent decades of expertise to her administrative work with Oman Medical College

MORGANTOWN, WV / ACCESSWIRE / January 7, 2020 / Diana Scott Beattie, PhD, has been included in Marquis Who’s Who. As in all Marquis Who’s Who biographical volumes, individuals profiled are selected on the basis of current reference value. Factors such as position, noteworthy accomplishments, visibility, and prominence in a field are all taken into account during the selection process.

Drawing on numerous years of practiced industry experience, Dr. Beattie excelled for many years in the field of education, most recently serving as the dean of the premedical and pharmacy programs at Oman Medical College. Prior to joining Oman, he worked as the chairman of the Department of Biochemistry and Molecular Pharmacology at the West Virginia University School of Medicine, where she also served as a professor and chairman of the Department of Chemistry. Additionally, Dr. Beattie gained valuable expertise in the field as a biochemistry professor at the Mount Sinai School of Medicine, a research associate with the VA Hospital in Pittsburgh, and in a similar position with the University of Pittsburgh.

Over the years, Dr. Beattie has also provided her considerable expertise to such universities and institutions as Shandong University, the University of Nairobi, The Universite Catholique de Louvain, the National Institutes of Health, the National Science Foundation and the City University of New York. Throughout her career, she has maintained an expertise in bioenergetics and mitochondria. Although her career has been suffused with highlights, Dr. Beattie is especially proud to have become the dean of the pre-medical and pharmacy programs at Oman Medical College.

An expert in the field, Dr. Beattie holds a Bachelor of Arts from Swarthmore College, and a Master of Science, as well as a Doctor of Philosophy from the University of Pittsburgh, which she earned from 1956, 1958 and 1961, respectively. In order to remain aware of changes in the field, Dr. Beattie affiliates herself with the Association of American Medical Colleges, the Association of Medical and Graduate Departments of Chemistry, the National Board of Medical Examiners, the American Society of Biological Chemists and the American Society for Cell Biology.

Backed by decades of excellence in the field, Dr. Beattie has contributed numerous articles in professional journals such as the Journal of Bioenergetics and the Archives of Biochemistry and Biophysics, where she also served on the editorial board between 1975 and 1978 and again between 1985 and 2000. In recognition of her outstanding work, she was named a Fulbright Fellow and a Fogarty International Fellow in addition to receiving numerous grants through the National Science Foundation. Professional publications such as Who’s Who in America, Who’s Who in American Education, Who’s Who in the South and Southwest and Who’s Who of American Women have also honored for her work. In the near future, Dr. Beattie intends to enjoy her retirement.

