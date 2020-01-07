DUMONT AVIATION GROUP, INC. Has Completed Falcon 2000 Purchase Program, Making It World’s Largest Operator of Falcon 2000 Aircraft

NEW CASTLE, DE / ACCESSWIRE / January 6, 2020 / DUMONT AVIATION GROUP, INC. has announced that, with its most recent purchase on Dec. 23, 2019, DUMONT has completed its program of purchasing 27 Falcon 2000 aircraft from a large fractional operator.

The Falcon 2000 program started in 2018 when Dumont purchased its first Falcon 2000 and continued through 2019 and concluded with its Dec. 23 purchase. “We’re excited to have completed the Falcon 2000 Purchase Program – Dumont is now positioned as the world’s largest operator of Falcon aircraft and the world’s largest provider of parts for the world-wide Falcon 2000 fleet,” says Joe Martin, Dumont’s Chief Business Officer. “Our expertise in the Falcon 2000 fleet is unmatched.”

Falcon 2000

Dumont Aviation Group’s Falcon 2000 aircraft

About DUMONT AVIATION GROUP

DUMONT AVIATION GROUP, INC. is a proven leader in executive and commercial jet aviation. Our team specializes in aircraft charter, management, sales, maintenance, paint, interior and parts sales from our established FAA Part 135 and Part 145 operations in Allentown, Pennsylvania; New Castle, Delaware; Bloomington, Illinois; and Fort Worth, Texas, and from our sales offices in New Castle; Orlando, Florida; and Nashville, Tennessee. Dumont JETS is Dumont’s premier aircraft sales, management and charter division serving clients throughout the country. Dumont MRO, the maintenance repair and overhaul division, offers high-quality workmanship and unparalleled customer service from our four bases of operations. And Dumont PARTS, the aircraft parts division, provides customers with quick service and affordable and reliable aircraft parts backed with exceptional customer support from our PARTS team. Together, JETS, MRO and PARTS offer a premium turn-key solution for private aviation clients. Adventure begins here.

