Dwayne Harmon Announces Scholarship Deadline Extension

JACKSONVILLE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / January 6, 2020 / Dwayne Harmon is happy to announce that due to an overwhelming amount of interest, he has decided to extend the deadline for the Dwayne Harmon Scholarship Program to give the selection committee adequate time to select the appropriate candidates. The deadline for the scholarship has been extended to January 12, 2020 at 11:59 p.m. EST.

The Dwayne Harmon Scholarship Program will award three applicants with $1,000 USD to help fund their education. In order to be eligible for this opportunity, applicants must be U.S. citizens and must be currently enrolled at an accredited college or university in the U.S.

As part of their submissions, applicants must submit adequate proof of enrollment as well as an essay of at least 500 words that details how they plan to use the scholarship funds and why their chosen field of study will be beneficial not only to themselves, but for improving the world.

Dwayne Harmon is a marketing expert and the president of Metanoia Marketing & Business Consulting Inc. He created the Dwayne Harmon Scholarship Program to support and help the next generation of business leaders.

For more information and to apply for the Dwayne Harmon Scholarship Program, please visit https://www.dwayneharmonscholarship.com/.

About Dwayne Harmon

Dwayne Harmon is a battle-hardened multi-media marketer based out of Jacksonville, Florida who knows how to overcome adversity in life and business. He understands that to be successful in the modern business landscape it requires extensive knowledge of online marketing, sales process development, process evaluation and management, operations proficiency, and leveraging technology. Dwayne is focused on delivering breakthrough results that translate into real-world value and revenue generation. His goal is to help turn any organization into a leader in their market by optimizing every aspect of their operation.

