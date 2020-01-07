Dyadic Reports Continued Positive Business Trends and Scientific Results in Fourth Quarter 2019

Expanded ZAPI Program and Positive Preliminary Results from ZAPI Animal Study

JUPITER, FL / ACCESSWIRE / January 6, 2020 / Dyadic International, Inc. (“Dyadic” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:DYAI), a global biotechnology company focused on further improving and applying its proprietary C1 gene expression platform to accelerate development, lower production costs and improve the performance of biologic vaccines, drugs, and other biologic products, at flexible commercial scales, today provided an update on its recent business developments and scientific results in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Expansion of ZAPI Program

In December, the Company received positive preliminary results from the ZAPI animal studies and expanded its research collaboration with ZAPI to express two additional proteins. Preliminary results from the animal studies indicated that Dyadic’s C1 antigen demonstrated very strong performance in protecting both cattle and mice from the Schmallenberg virus (SBV). As a result, ZAPI expanded the scope of Dyadic’s involvement in the program and Dyadic expects to receive additional funding from the ZAPI consortium in support of production of the two additional targets.

“We are very pleased with the initial promising results from this study and expect the final results to be published during the second quarter of 2020,” said Mr. Mark Emalfarb, CEO of Dyadic. “We are also excited to be working on two additional proteins for the animal health market where we already have ongoing collaborations with two of the top four animal health companies.”

New Research Collaboration with Top Tier Pharma

The Company entered into a new collaboration with a top ten pharmaceutical company in Q4. This is the sixth proof of concept research collaboration that the Company has announced in 2019 including the Serum Institute of India.

Research License with An Existing Collaborator

In the second quarter of 2019, Dyadic announced a research collaboration with the microbial fermentation group of a leading pharmaceutical company to evaluate C1 for their own internal use. The nonexclusive research license is with an affiliate of the original corporate client, a top 25 pharmaceutical company. The nonexclusive license allows for our collaborator to perform certain experiments and manipulations to the C1 cell lines to create potential licensed products, and for any other internal noncommercial purpose determined by our collaborator to be necessary to evaluate the C1 technology. The collaborator will invest its own resources to evaluate C1 technology for their customers globally.

“This is another exciting endorsement of the potential of our C1 technology. Our ongoing fully funded research collaboration with this collaborator helped us to obtain a research license with another part of the global organization where we will tech transfer our C1 technology to their in-house lab for their scientists to further evaluate it, possibly improving upon it, with the objective of broadening and accelerating the adoption and use of C1 globally.

Mr. Emalfarb continued, “We are very excited to announce these two new programs with industry leading companies. Our expanding business portfolio further highlights the significant runway for value creation at Dyadic, given the broad-based application potential of our proprietary C1 gene expression technology, targeted approach to business development and diverse types of collaborations with top tier animal and human pharmaceutical and biotech companies.”

Dyadic and IIBR Collaboration to Combat Chemical and Biological Threats

In our collaboration with the Israeli Institute of Biological Research (IIBR), a proprietary IIBR Fc-fusion enzyme has been expressed using our C1 technology. This Acetyl Choline Esterase enzyme has previously been shown to provide certain countermeasures against nerve agents such as sarin and VX gas which are toxic and rapidly acting chemical warfare agents. The recombinant IIBR Fc-fusion enzyme, produced in HEK293 cells, has been shown to provide longer lasting protection than the common Acetyl Choline Esterase.

“This collaboration with IIBR demonstrates a new class of proteins that can be expressed from C1 to produce larger amounts of lower cost countermeasures for chemical and biological threats globally. We look forward to continuing our research collaboration with the IIBR and the expansion of our C1 technology for other government agencies to help with their national security and defense needs,” added Mr. Emalfarb.

Glyco-engineering Program Updates

In late November, Dyadic announced that it had demonstrated that its C1 strain had been successfully glycoengineered to impart the core human like G0 glycan structure at G0 glycosylation levels of up to 95%, exceeding the Company’s initial objective of 90%. This scientific data was presented at the Protein and Antibody Engineering Summit (PEGS Europe) and is a key milestone in the Company’s ongoing C1 research and development program related to expressing glycosylated proteins such as monoclonal antibodies (mAbs), Fc-fusion and other glycoproteins. The Company believes that these results support Dyadic’s decision to advance this program to continue to develop C1 cell lines that have the potential to impart additional complex human glycoforms, such as G0F, G2 and G2F. One of our goals is to be able to demonstrate that the C1 technology can make glycoproteins at large volumes and lower cost, with similar or better performance to glycosylated proteins expressed from Chinese Hamster Ovary Cells (CHO cells).

“We believe that the recent results from our glycoengineering program demonstrate the potential applicability of our C1 technology for developing and manufacturing certain biosimilars, biobetters and new biomolecules which is why we have decided to accelerate this company-funded program. These results support our belief that Dyadic, in collaboration with its partners, will be able to develop and manufacture biopharmaceuticals for certain diseases such as cancer, and rheumatoid arthritis in large volumes at lower cost, making these drugs accessible to a much broader population,” stated Mr. Emalfarb.

Patent Applications

In the fourth quarter of 2019, the Company filed two additional patent applications in the areas of metabolites and glycoengineering.

