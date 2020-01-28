Energy Transfer Announces Timing of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Energy Transfer LP (NYSE: ET) today announced plans to release earnings for the fourth quarter and full year 2019 on Wednesday, February 19, 2020, after the market closes. ET will also host a conference call on Wednesday, February 19 at 4:00 p.m. Central Time/5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss quarterly results and provide a company update including an outlook for 2020.

The conference call will be broadcast live via an internet webcast, which can be accessed on Energy Transfer’s website at energytransfer.com. The call will also be available for replay on Energy Transfer’s website for a limited time.

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE: ET) owns and operates one of the largest and most diversified portfolios of energy assets in the United States, with a strategic footprint in all of the major domestic production basins. ET is a publicly traded limited partnership with core operations that include complementary natural gas midstream, intrastate and interstate transportation and storage assets; crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL) and refined product transportation and terminalling assets; NGL fractionation; and various acquisition and marketing assets. ET, through its ownership of Energy Transfer Operating, L.P., formerly known as Energy Transfer Partners, L.P., also owns Lake Charles LNG Company, as well as the general partner interests, the incentive distribution rights and 28.5 million common units of Sunoco LP (NYSE: SUN), and the general partner interests and 46.1 million common units of USA Compression Partners, LP (NYSE: USAC). For more information, visit the Energy Transfer website at energytransfer.com.

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release may include certain statements concerning expectations for the future that are forward-looking statements as defined by federal law. Such forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond management’s control. An extensive list of factors that can affect future results are discussed in the Partnership’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and other documents filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Partnership undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect new information or events.

The information contained in this press release is available on our website at energytransfer.com.

Contacts

Investor Relations:



Bill Baerg



Brent Ratliff



Lyndsay Hannah



214-981-0795



Media Relations:



Vicki Granado



214-840-5820