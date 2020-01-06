Experion Announces Leadership Change

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / January 6, 2020 / Experion Holdings Ltd. (the “Corporation” or “Experion“) (TSXV:EXP)(OTCQB:EXPFF)(FRANKFURT:MB31) announces the departure of Chief Executive Officer and director, Jay Garnett, effective January 3, 2020. Experion’s board of directors (the “Board“) would like to thank Mr. Garnett for his service.

The Board has appointed Mr. Jarrett Malnarich as Chief Executive Officer and a director of the Corporation effective immediately. Mr. Malnarich has been the Chief Operating Officer of Experion since October 2017 and served as Interim Chief Executive Officer of Experion from March 2018 to October 15, 2018.

Over the course of his career, Mr. Malnarich has been an executive, director and advisor with various public and private companies in the agriculture, biotechnology and cannabis sector. He has secured funding, managed various mergers and acquisitions, and has directly helped numerous cannabis companies in Canada and internationally with licensing, building and executing business plans.

About Experion Holdings Ltd.

Experion Holdings Ltd. is the parent company of Experion Biotechnologies Inc., a Health Canada licensed cultivator and processor of cannabis, based in Mission, BC.

Experion Holdings Ltd. is invested in a portfolio of products to address a wide spectrum of consumer needs’ including adult-use, wellness and therapeutic, and medical products.

Experion trades on the TSX Venture Exchange as a Tier 1 issuer under the symbol “EXP”, on the OTCQB Venture under the symbol “EXPFF” and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol “MB31”.

For further information, please visit the Company's website www.experionwellness.com

