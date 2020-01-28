Findit Features Member Hip Hop Bling and Their Collection of Real Gold and Diamond Hip Hop Jewelry

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / January 28, 2020 / Findit, Inc. (OTC PINK:FDIT) owner of Findit.com, a full service social networking content management platform which provides online marketing services, is featuring Findit member Hip Hop Bling who carries the best, most realistic looking hip hop bling jewelry along with real gold and diamond chains, rings, pendants, and other hip hop accessories.

Hip Hop Bling has an extensive collection of premium hip hop jewelry offered at much more competitive price points than other hip hop jewelry retailers. Moreover, their collection of jewelry is more realistic, featuring individually set diamonds along with a heavier feel than lesser quality pieces found at other retailers. Hip Hop Bling also carries a great selection of real gold and diamond jewelry for those looking for real hip hop bling jewelry for less.

Hip Hop Bling has claimed 6 Findit Names under the Claim Your Name Feature on Findit. Each of the names represents keywords or phrases that Hip Hop Bling is looking to gain exposure for in search engines such as findit.com/icedoutjewelry. The Claim Your Name Feature on Findit lets you reserve as many names or phrases that you would like and only exist once on Findit.

Customers can enjoy free shipping on their purchase when they spend over $75. For those looking for the next best thing to real gold and diamond jewelry, Hip Hop Bling has a great selection of bracelets, rings, and pendants offered at competitive prices.

About Hip Hop Bling

HipHopBling.com is a jewelry wholesaler and retailer with tremendous experience and knowledge of the hip hop jewelry segment. Our company has been around for nearly 20 years offering the finest products to consumers and hip hop related retailers across the globe. We have grown from a small room during the 90s to a full blown 25000sqft warehouse in Columbia MD shipping hundreds of orders each day. Our mission is simple and we stand by it each and every day. We strive to find the best jewelry in the world and sell it at the lowest prices possible without compromising quality or service

About Findit

Findit.com which is a Social Media Content Management Platform that provides an interactive search engine for all content posted in Findit to appear in Findit search. The site is an open platform that provides access to Google, Yahoo, Bing and other search engines access to its content posted to Findit so it can be indexed in these search engines as well. Findit provides Members the ability to post, share and manage their content. Once they have posted in Findit, we ensure the content gets indexed in Findit Search results. Findit provides an option for anyone to submit URLs that they want indexed in Findit search result, along with posting status updates through Findit Right Now. Status Updates posted in Findit can be crawled by outside search engines which can result in additional organic indexing. All posts on Findit can be shared to other social and bookmarking sites by members and non-members. Findit provides Real Estate Agents the ability to create their own Findit Site where they can pull in their listing and others through their IDX account. Findit, Inc., is focused on the development of monetized Internet-based web products that can provide an increase in brand awareness of our members. Findit, Inc., trades under the stock symbol FDIT on the OTCPinksheets.”

