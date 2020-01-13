FUZAMEI shortlists in Most Influential Chain Alliances China 2019

HANGZHOU, CHINA, Jan 13, 2020 – (ACN Newswire) – The ‘Link 2020 – Blockchain Salon’, sponsored by Firebird Financial, was held in Hangzhou on January 3. The Hangzhou Blockchain Industry Development Report and 2019 Most Influential Chain Alliances list were both unveiled for this year’s Salon.

FUZAMEI Vice President Cao Jing

Hangzhou FUZAMEI, shortlisted in the Influential Chain Alliances top 20 was recognized with the 2019 Outstanding Blockchain Application Award. FUZAMEI, a well-known blockchain technology service provider, has successfully helped nearly 40 small and medium-sized enterprises to realize their blockchain transformations with its core product Chain33 Developer Platform.

Cao Jing, FUZAMEI Vice President, participated in the Salon’s round table discussion, and spoke of the difficulties and challenge in the application of blockchain technology as encountered by his company. “Blockchain technology will have huge commercial value in business-related industries such as financial payments, government affairs, supply chain, energy, trade, and so on, just as with the Internet 30 years ago. It has enormously strong application potential.”

Cao Jing explained, “Blockchain is not only a new technology, but also a new production relationship. It will reshape the social consumption model and industrial structure in the Web 3.0 era. FUZAMEI is positioning blockchain as a low threshold technology, not only as reflected in the low cost of blockchain services, but also in the speed and ease of modular building on blockchain.”

Based on this framework, FUZAMEI has become the industry’s leading technology company with more than 300 patents, and has also been at the forefront of the industry in actual implementation. Among supply chain, supply chain finance, cross-border commerce, e-commerce, traceability and other fields, FUZAMEI has also developed groundbreaking applications which have attracted attention from both within and outside China’s blockchain industry.

WU Sijin, founder of FUZAMEI, said, “Industry giants such as Alibaba, Tencent and Baidu have entered the blockchain space, and many companies worry that market share will be taken by these mega-companies. However, competing with these giants is ‘misplaced competition’. FUZAMEI’s strategy is to serve small and medium-sized companies, winning with low prices and high efficiency.

“FUZAMEI’s high speed modular and low-cost technology solutions not only meet the needs of small and medium-sized companies, but they meet the needs of large-scale enterprise applications as well. The 2019 List of Influential Chain Alliances also mentions FUZAMEI’s ability to serve large-scale enterprise. In terms of technology and applications, FUZAMEI occupies the advantageous position in the industry. “

