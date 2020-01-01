Global Automotive Front End Module Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts 2019-2025 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Automotive Front End Module – Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The Automotive Front End Module market worldwide is projected to grow by US$47.3 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 5.5%.

Steel, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 4.3%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$17.4 Billion by the year 2025, Steel will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.

Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 4.8% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$1.7 Billion to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$1.5 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from the rest of the European markets. In Japan, Steel will reach a market size of US$199.7 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 7.9% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$12.2 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders.

Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.

Competitors identified in this market include:

Calsonic Kansei Corporation

Compagnie Plastic Omnium

Denso Corporation

Faurecia SA

HBPO GmbH

Hyundai Mobis Co., Ltd.

Magna International, Inc.

MAHLE GmbH

Montaplast GmbH

Samvardhana Motherson Automotive Systems Group B.V.

SL Corporation

Valeo SA

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Automotive Front End Module: An Industry Overview

Passenger Cars to Witness Fastest Growth, by Vehicle Type

With High Strength-to-Weight Ratio, Composites Leads the Market, by Material Type

Front End Module (FEM) Market: A Regional Perspective

An Insight into Chinese Automotive Front End Module Market

Global Competitor Market Shares

Automotive Front End Module Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Global Automotive Front-End Module Market: Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales by Leading Players

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Upsurge in Demand for Lightweight Vehicles Spurs Market for Automotive Front End Module

Small and Heavy-Duty Vehicles: Major Growth Drivers

Front End Module (FEM) Modularization Gains Traction

Increase in Automobile Sales Spark Demand for Auto FEM

Escalated Usage of Carbon-Fiber-Reinforced Thermoplastics in Manufacturing FEM Drives the Market

Counterfeit Products Pose a Major Challenge for the Market

Rapid Changes in Design and Recurrent Facelift: A Challenge

Technological and Safety Issues in Building Lightweight FEMs Limits the Market Growth

Integration of IoT and Miniaturization of Auto FEMs Leaves a Positive Impact on the Market

Adopting New Technologies and Cost Efficient Solutions: A Key Area of Focus for Market Players

PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Automotive Front End Module: An Introduction

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Automotive Front End Module Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

CANADA

JAPAN

CHINA

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Automotive Front End Module Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

FRANCE

GERMANY

ITALY

UNITED KINGDOM

SPAIN

RUSSIA

REST OF EUROPE

ASIA-PACIFIC

AUSTRALIA

INDIA

SOUTH KOREA

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

LATIN AMERICA

ARGENTINA

BRAZIL

MEXICO

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

MIDDLE EAST

IRAN

ISRAEL

SAUDI ARABIA

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

REST OF MIDDLE EAST

AFRICA

IV. COMPETITION

V. CURATED RESEARCH

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ieheqi

