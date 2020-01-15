Guzman & Company Launches New Website Dedicated to Share Repurchases

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#buybacks—Guzman & Company is excited to announce the launch of https://buybacks.us/. The website provides comprehensive information on corporate share repurchases, including latest stock buyback market news, authorizations, analysis and other corporate finance insights.

Last year U.S. corporations deployed over $700BN of capital to repurchase activities. Guzman & Company has specialized in the analysis and strategy of share repurchases for more than 15 years while executing on multi-billion dollar programs for leading corporations. Guzman & Company’s new informational site was created to better explain and highlight this niche but growing market practice.

About Guzman & Company:

Guzman & Company is a boutique investment bank and brokerage firm that provides capital markets and secondary-trading solutions to targeted corporate, governmental and institutional clients across the globe. Guzman & Co. was originally founded as an equity trading firm over 30 years ago and remains a trusted source of performance through all market environments. Guzman’s equity trading desk consistently ranks in the top 10 brokers by performance from industry leading publications such as Pensions & Investments, Institutional Investor and CIO Review. For nearly 20 years, Guzman & Company has been advising and executing on behalf of some of the largest corporations on share repurchases and other capital markets activities.

The firm is headquartered in Coral Gables, FL, with offices in New York City, NY, and Palm Beach Gardens, FL. Guzman & Company is a registered broker dealer, Member FINRA, SIPC.

Contacts

Ruslan Magdeev, Managing Director



Guzman & Company



646.328.9668



[email protected]