 H.C. Wainwright Strengthens Its M&A and Advisory Capabilities

Michael Meyers Joins H.C. Wainwright as Vice Chairman, Head of M&A and Strategic Advisory Services

Will Hoh, Alan Jakimo and Russ Steward Join H.C. Wainwright as Managing Directors of M&A and Strategic Advisory Services

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC (“HCW” or the “Company”), a leading life sciences investment bank focused on capital markets and equity research in support of corporate and institutional clients, announced today that Michael Meyers, Will Hoh, Alan Jakimo and Russ Steward have joined the Company in order to enhance for HCW its dedicated M&A and strategic advisory services. Mr. Meyers has joined as Vice Chairman, Head of M&A and Strategic Advisory Services and Messrs. Hoh, Jakimo and Steward have joined HCW as Managing Directors.

Messrs. Meyers, Hoh, Jakimo and Steward will further enhance HCW’s strong reputation as a client-focused organization and complement the Company’s success as a market leader in healthcare equity financing by providing HCW’s clients with leading capabilities in global M&A, public-private partnerships, licensing (to include cross-border with China and other venues) and capital structure advisory services. The team has worked on transactions that total in excess of $120 billion during their careers, and they have advised emerging growth and Fortune 500 companies.

Mr. Meyers maintains a demonstrable track record as an experienced senior advisor to corporate and institutional clients. In his nearly 30-year career, Mr. Meyers has maintained a focus in healthcare and the life sciences, having worked in research and investment banking at Hambrecht & Quist, Cowen & Company, Merrill Lynch & Co. and T.R. Winston & Company. In addition, Mr. Meyers has served as a Partner or Portfolio Manager with investment management firms, Global Biomedical Partners, Trivium Capital Management, GoldenTree Asset Management and Arcoda Capital Management.

Mr. Meyers serves on the Board of Trustees of the Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center, the University of Southern California’s (USC) Board of Councilors of the Stevens Center for Innovation, and USC’s School of Dramatic Arts. He holds an M.P.H. in Health Policy and Management from Columbia University, and an A.B. in Biology from Brandeis University.

Mr. Hoh brings over 20 years of health care experience spanning investment banking, asset management and venture capital, having worked at Soros Fund Management, SAC Capital, T.R. Winston & Company, Goldwater, and 3E Bioventures. In addition, he has enjoyed over a decade of experience investing and advising companies across China in healthcare. Mr. Hoh serves as a member of the Board of Trustees of the Huntington Study Group. He holds a BS in Biology and Philosophy from the University of Michigan and an MS in Physiology at Georgetown University.

Mr. Jakimo brings over 35 years of experience encompassing a broad range of transactions, including technology development and licensing, corporate securities, M&A, and public-private partnerships. Mr. Jakimo brings knowledge of securities, IP and regulatory law from his tenure as a partner at Brown Wood LLP and then Sidley Austin LLP, as well as his investment banking work for T.R. Winston & Company. Mr. Jakimo is a Director of the Regenerative Medicine Foundation and The Cancer Trust, both not-for-profit organizations. He also serves on corporate advisory boards at the Columbia University Center for Radiological Research and Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory. Alan holds a J.D. and an MBA from Harvard University, and a B.A. in mathematics from Colgate University.

Mr. Steward brings over 25 years of experience in investment and merchant banking, and business valuation services, most recently as a Managing Director of T.R. Winston & Company. Over the course of his career, Mr. Steward has advised a broad range of public and private entities, with advisory experiences covering a spectrum of transaction types and structures, including debt and equity financings, acquisitions, divestitures, valuation analyses and interim corporate finance management. Mr. Steward holds a B.S. in Industrial Engineering from Columbia University, an MBA from the Anderson School at UCLA, and a Ph.D. in Business Administration from Century University. Additionally, Mr. Steward is a CFA® charterholder.

“I am excited that Michael and his colleagues have chosen to join HCW in a strategic and financial advisory leadership role,” commented Mark Viklund, Chief Executive Officer of HCW. “The team’s extensive experience in providing strategic, licensing, partnership and capital advisory solutions to life sciences companies, in addition to their long-standing relationships with corporate and institutional investment clients, will further enhance HCW’s capabilities in providing comprehensive investment banking services to our clients. Following an outstanding year in 2019, where we executed over 200 equity financings and increased our research footprint to over 340 covered companies in the life sciences sector, adding depth to our strategic capabilities is the logical next step in the evolution of our franchise.”

Mr. Meyers added, “Over the course of the last several years, I have come to know the corporate finance, capital markets and organizational leadership of HCW. In this regard, I appreciate the opportunity to work closely with accomplished, client-focused, high integrity and committed colleagues. Will, Alan, Russ and I recognize the leadership position that HCW maintains in life sciences capital markets, and the crucial role that it serves in supporting innovation. Therefore, HCW is uniquely positioned to provide full-service investment banking to existing and new clients that span the market capitalization continuum. In addition, HCW maintains one of the largest and most productive fundamental research teams in the life sciences, which greatly benefits our institutional clients. I am extremely proud to be a part of this leading franchise and look forward to contributing to its growth and continuing success.”

About H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC

H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC is a full‐service investment bank dedicated to providing corporate finance, strategic and licensing advisory, research, sales & trading and related services to public and private companies. H.C. Wainwright has been the leader in the CMPO (confidentially marketed public offerings), RD (registered direct offering) and PIPE (private investment in public equity) transaction markets since 1998.*

For more information visit H.C. Wainwright & Co. on the Internet at www.hcwco.com

H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC ‐ MEMBER FINRA, SIPC

* Source Informa Business Intelligence Inc. and Dealogic

