Harbortouch Explains How to Choose a Restaurant POS System

ALLENTOWN, PA / ACCESSWIRE / January 9, 2020 / Point of sale (POS) systems are key to operating a successful business. Amid a changing economy, evolving consumer habits and dining trends, and growing competition, it’s increasingly important to take advantage of every opportunity to improve your operation.

Choosing the perfect restaurant point of sale system for your business is a great first step. Harbortouch, the nation’s leading POS provider, offers this guide to help you make an informed decision.

What is a Restaurant POS System?

POS systems streamline the sales process, providing efficient payment processing solutions. They allow merchants to accept credit and debit cards, or even mobile payments. Point of sale systems can also provide analytics and insight and improve tasks such as accounting, employee scheduling, and marketing. However, POS systems aren’t one-size-fits-all. You’ll need a restaurant POS system designed for your particular business type.

Types of Restaurant POS Systems

Full-Service Restaurants

If you offer a full-on dining experience, your POS system should reflect that. Advanced capabilities like online ordering, reservations, and table management should all be part of the point of sale package. Also, consider one with tableside ordering capabilities as well to enhance the customer experience with increased accuracy and speedier serving times.

Fast-Casual Restaurants

Fast-casual restaurants require many of the same features listed above, with a few nuances. For example, you may want self-service kiosks or pay-at-the-table functionality to facilitate orders during peak hours. Kitchen Display Systems (KDS) can improve workflow and accuracy as well.

Quick-Service Restaurants

True to the name, quick-service eateries prioritize convenience and speed, as well as quality.

In this case, you’ll need a POS system to enhance speed and enable you to quickly process orders and payments to keep the line moving. Self-service kiosks are another great solution to utilize here. These POS systems can also be integrated with your digital menu boards, making it easy to update daily specials.

Bars and Nightclubs

A bar and nightclub POS system must be able to take the heat of a lively and sometimes-hectic environment. It should automatically facilitate happy hour pricing and specials and enable you to preauthorize a tab so you don’t have to hold onto customers’ cards. You may also want a system with a liquor control system that measures inventory by bottle weight, or an age verification tool to ensure you’re not selling alcohol to minors.

Pizzeria and Delivery

Restaurants that deliver require a few special features. For one, you’ll want caller ID, so the customer’s contact info and order history populate automatically when they ring. The POS system should also have mapping features and directions to help drivers reach a customer’s home quickly. Inventory management and menu customization are also essential.

