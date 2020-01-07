Harris Kreichman – Active Charitable Donor

Harris Kreichman and his email marketing firm eTargetMedia are committed to helping the world become a better place and continually donate money, time and professional resources to charitable causes. Harris is an active charitable donor making multiple gifts annually to a number of social, public-health and military charities. Harris makes generous contributions throughout the year to causes and programs that are aimed at saving lives, preventing diseases, helping children, feeding the hungry and more.

POMPANO BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / January 7, 2020 / The organizations Harris contributes to include:

USO – The United Service Organizations Inc. provides live entertainment and other programs to members of the United States Armed Forces

Shriners Hospital for Children – a network of 22 medical facilities that provide medical care to children regardless of the patients’ ability to pay

ASPCA – The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals works to prevent cruelty to animals throughout the United States

Wounded Warrior Project – a charity and veterans service organization that offers a variety of programs, services and events for wounded veterans of the military actions following September 11, 2001

Food for the Poor – Food for the Poor is one of the largest international hunger relief organizations in the United States and provides lifesaving food, secure housing, clean water, healthcare, and emergency relief to the poorest of the poor in 17 countries

Make a Wish Foundation – creates life-changing wishes for children with a critical illness

American Cancer Society – a nationwide voluntary health organization dedicated to eliminating cancer

Susan G. Komen – the largest cancer organization in the United States with a mission to end breast cancer

Toys for Tots – a program run by the United States Marine Corps Reserve which distributes toys to children whose parents cannot afford to buy them gifts for Christmas

Joel Osteen Ministries – a ministry that is committed to helping people from all walks of life experience unconditional love and unending hope