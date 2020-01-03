Healthcare Solutions Holding, Inc., a Wholly Owned Subsidiary of Healthcare Solutions Management Group, Inc., (OTC Pink: VRTY) Invites Dr. Sadeem Mahmood to Speak on Advanced Cardio Panels

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 3, 2020 / Healthcare Solutions Holdings, a medical service and device company focused on providing clinicians with state-of-the-art diagnostic and therapeutic tools, invites Dr. Sadeem Mahmood to speak about the advanced cardio panels available to physicians.



Dr. Sadeem Mahmood, an Interventional Cardiologist, speaks about how he utilizes advanced cardio panels in his practice. “The way I see lab testing in urgent cares, surgical centers, or for independent physicians is that it’s an integral part of the patient diagnosis,” says Dr. Mahmood. “Not only do you need access to standard panels, but you need access to advanced panels which enables physicians to diagnose before treating the patient. Having such various test options for physicians is a fundamental part of treatment and patient care.”

Dr. Mahmood has found the advanced cardio panels provided by HSI cover all testing he finds necessary to gain insight on the status of patients. “The selection of cardio panels provided and available for testing is very comprehensive. It is such a complete panel and contains all the tests needed to receive full insight. I also really like that HSI provides access to an online portal which enables me and my staff to access results quickly and efficiently. Turnaround time for results matters, and access to an online portal gives my clinic flexibility and quick access to all patient files. Due to this, we can then provide the highest quality patient care.”

“HSI’s platform creates efficiencies in a clinical setting,” said Travis Revelle, CEO of Healthcare Solutions Holdings. “We can create these efficiencies across multiple testing modalities and product types. This allows our physicians to have the access to world-class products, while also making it easier on them and their office staff from what they are currently utilizing.”

Interventional Cardiologist Sadeem Mahmood, M.D. earned his medical degree at Dow Medical College, University of Karachi, Pakistan. He completed his residency in Internal Medicine at the University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey. He completed fellowships in Cardiology and Nuclear Cardiology at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, TN. He has served patients in southeast Arkansas since 2000.

HSI is a medical service, and device company focused on providing clinicians with state-of-the-art diagnostic and therapeutic tools. Our mission is to improve patient outcomes by helping clinicians gain broader access to the most advanced technology in the healthcare industry. HSI focuses not only on assisting physicians with exceptional healthcare delivery, but also promoting compliance with the industry’s best practices.

Healthcare Solutions, Inc., headquartered in Glen Cove, New York. Please visit www.hscorp.biz for additional information.

