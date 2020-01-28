HilltopSecurities Welcomes Mahesh Swaminathan to Fixed Income Capital Markets

Swaminathan to lead MBS/ABS strategy

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Hilltop Securities Inc. (HilltopSecurities) recently welcomed Mahesh Swaminathan, CFA, to the firm’s Fixed Income Capital Markets division in New York, New York.

Swaminathan will be part of the securitized products sales and trading desk where he will oversee both mortgage-backed securities (MBS) and asset-backed securities (ABS) strategy and marketing, focusing on the firm’s agency MBS sales and trading platform.

“We’re excited to welcome Mahesh to our securitized products desk in New York,” said Chris Belhumeur, head of securitized products. “Mahesh has more than 20 years of experience in MBS strategy and prepayment modeling. We look forward to leveraging Mahesh’s experience to support the firm’s broader securitized products platform.”

Swaminathan joins HilltopSecurities from Goldman Sachs, where, as the Agency MBS strategist, he advised the MBS trading and sales desks and clients on trade ideas and market insights, as well as updated prepayment models. Prior to his time with Goldman Sachs, Swaminathan led MBS strategy at Credit Suisse.

“I’m thrilled to join the HilltopSecurities’ securitized products team,” said Swaminathan. “The firm is an industry leader when it comes to originating, distributing and structuring HFA collateral, and investors have taken note. I look forward to working with our trading and sales franchise to develop and implement strategies to expand our business and benefit our clients.”

About HilltopSecurities

Hilltop Securities Inc. delivers forthright advice and tailored solutions for municipal issuers, institutions, broker-dealers, and individuals. The full-service municipal investment bank and registered investment adviser is headquartered in Dallas, Texas, with offices across the United States. Areas of focus include public finance; municipal and taxable fixed income underwriting, sales, and trading; retail brokerage services; securities clearing; structured finance; and securities lending. A wholly owned subsidiary of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HTH), HilltopSecurities’ affiliates include Hilltop Securities Independent Network Inc., PlainsCapital Bank, PrimeLending, and National Lloyds Corporation. Learn more at www.HilltopSecurities.com. Member: NYSE/FINRA/SIPC.

