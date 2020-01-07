Hunton Andrews Kurth Expands Oil & Gas Practice with Addition of David Pang in Dubai

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP is pleased to announce the expansion of its international oil and gas practice with the addition of David Pang as a partner in the firm’s office in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Pang focuses his practice on corporate transactions and commercial matters with a specific interest in the energy sector. He brings considerable experience to the firm’s clients in corporate transactions, including cross-border mergers and acquisitions, private equity and venture capital investments, joint ventures, corporate restructuring and corporate governance.

“David has extensive experience advising clients on upstream, midstream and downstream oil and gas transactions worldwide, as well as on a range of renewable power projects,” said Harve Truskett, head of Hunton Andrews Kurth’s oil and gas practice. “His addition enhances the firm’s Dubai office, a key base for advising clients on projects in the Middle East, Africa, South Asia and beyond.”

Before joining Hunton Andrews Kurth, Pang most recently was senior counsel at a major international law firm in Dubai, working with private and public companies, family offices, sovereign wealth funds, and private equity funds based both in the Middle East and outside the Middle East looking to invest in the region. In addition, Pang undertook various client secondments with a number of prominent energy players based in the United Arab Emirates.

Pang received his undergraduate degree from the University of Edinburgh, a master’s in law from the University of Bristol, and a postgraduate law degree from BPP University Law School.

Hunton Andrews Kurth’s energy team counsels on both the investment and the industry side of sophisticated energy industry transactions, during development as well as the operational phases of projects. The firm assists national and international oil and gas companies, governments and developers on the acquisition and development of oil and gas interests; LNG import and export projects; upstream, midstream and downstream agreements; financing and development of renewable and conventional power projects; and the development of energy regulatory regimes.

