IDW to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Fiscal Year 2019 Results

NEWARK, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / January 16, 2020 / IDW Media Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK:IDWM), an integrated media company, today announced that it will report financial results for the three and twelve months ended October 31, 2019 on Thursday, January 23, 2020.

IDW’s earnings release will be issued and posted on the IDW investor relations website (https://idwmediaholdings.com/investor-relations/) at approximately 4:15 PM Eastern.

IDW’s management will host an earnings conference call beginning at 5:00 PM Eastern to present results, outlook and strategy followed by Q&A with investors.

To listen to the call and participate in the Q&A, dial toll-free 1-877-705-6003 (toll free – U.S.) or 1-201-493-6725 (toll – international) and request the ‘IDW call.’

A replay of the conference call can be accessed approximately three hours after the call concludes through January 30, 2020 by dialing 1-844-512-2921 (toll free – U.S.) or 1-412-317-6671 (toll – international) and providing this replay number: 13697805. A replay will also be available via streaming audio through the IDW investor relations website.

About IDW:

IDW Media Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK:IDWM) is an integrated media company. IDW’s businesses include IDW Publishing – a leading publisher of comic books and graphic novels, IDW Entertainment – a producer and distributor of franchise content through television and other media, and CTM Media Group – one of North America’s largest distributors of information for tourists and travelers.

Investor Contact:

IDW

Ezra Rosensaft, Chief Financial Officer

[email protected]

