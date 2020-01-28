Independent Bank Group, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter Financial Results

McKINNEY, TX / ACCESSWIRE / January 27, 2020 / Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX), the holding company for Independent Bank, today announced net income of $50.2 million, or $1.17 per diluted share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2019 compared to $34.0 million, or $1.11 per diluted share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2018 and $55.6 million, or $1.30 per diluted share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2019. For the year ended December 31, 2019, the Company reported net income of $192.7 million, or $4.46 per diluted share, compared to $128.3 million, or $4.33 per diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2018, a 50.3% dollar increase. Highlights Continued solid financial performance in the fourth quarter: Earnings of $50.2 million, or $1.17 per diluted share and adjusted (non-GAAP) net income of $56.8 million, or $1.32 per diluted share Return on average assets of 1.32% and adjusted (non-GAAP) return on average assets of 1.49% Return on average equity of 8.57%, (non-GAAP) return on tangible equity of 16.20% and adjusted (non-GAAP) return on tangible equity of 18.32%

Strong organic deposit growth of 10.4% and disciplined organic loan growth of 4.8% in 2019

Continued strong credit quality with metrics remaining at low levels

Announced an all-stock merger of equals with Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. to create a premier Texas-based bank Independent Bank Group Chairman and CEO David R. Brooks said, “This was another great year for our company with record earnings, disciplined growth, and an emphasis on maintaining our superior credit quality metrics. Our continued strong financial performance allowed us to enhance value for shareholders last year through reporting strong ROA and ROE, strategic share repurchases, and an increased dividend.” Brooks continued, “We were pleased to announce our merger of equals with Texas Capital, and we look forward to embarking on the next phase of our company’s growth with enhanced capabilities to serve our customers and communities. We believe that this complementary merger of equals and our continued focus on execution in our core markets position us for a successful 2020.”

Fourth Quarter 2019 Operating Results Net Interest Income Net interest income was $128.1 million for fourth quarter 2019 compared to $87.1 million for fourth quarter 2018 and $125.4 million for third quarter 2019. The increase in net interest income from the previous year was primarily due to increased average earning assets and purchase accounting accretion resulting primarily from the acquisition of Guaranty Bancorp. The increase from the linked quarter is primarily due to decreased interest expense as a result of a declining interest rate environment.

The average balance of total interest-earning assets grew by $4.6 billion and totaled $13.3 billion for the quarter ended December 31, 2019 compared to $8.7 billion for the quarter ended December 31, 2018 and increased $355.8 million from $13.0 billion for the quarter ended September 30, 2019. The increase from the prior year was primarily due to $3.4 billion in earning assets acquired in the Guaranty transaction as well as organic growth. The increase from the linked quarter is primarily related to an increase in average loan balances including mortgage warehouse purchase loans.

The yield on interest-earning assets was 4.90% for fourth quarter 2019 compared to 5.15% for fourth quarter 2018 and 5.06% for third quarter 2019. The decrease from the prior year was due primarily to lower rates on interest-earning assets due to decreases in the Fed Funds rate during the last half of 2019, off-set by increased acquired loan accretion due to the Guaranty acquisition. The decrease from the linked quarter is primarily due to lower loan yields, which decreased 15 basis points excluding accretion, offset by a slight increase in loan accretion from the linked quarter.

The cost of interest-bearing liabilities, including borrowings, was 1.54% for fourth quarter 2019 compared to 1.64% for fourth quarter 2018 and 1.72% for third quarter 2019. The decrease from the prior year and linked quarter is primarily due to lower rates offered on our deposits, primarily commercial money market accounts, resulting from decreases in interest rates on deposit products tied to Fed Funds rates, as well as rate decreases on short-term FHLB advances and our other debt.

The net interest margin was 3.81% for fourth quarter 2019 compared to 3.98% for fourth quarter 2018 and 3.84% for third quarter 2019. The adjusted (non-GAAP) net interest margin, which excludes unexpected accretion on loans acquired with deteriorated credit quality, was 3.79% for fourth quarter 2019 compared to 3.93% for fourth quarter 2018 and 3.82% for third quarter 2019. The decrease in net interest margin from the prior year and linked quarter was primarily due to the three decreases in the Fed funds rate during the last half of the 2019. In addition, the quarter ended December 31, 2019 includes $10.8 million of loan accretion versus $9.9 million in third quarter 2019. The net interest margin excluding all loan accretion decreased five basis points to 3.49% for fourth quarter 2019 compared to 3.54% in third quarter 2019 primarily as a result of lower loan yields. Noninterest Income Total noninterest income increased $8.3 million compared to fourth quarter 2018 and decreased $9.1 million compared to third quarter 2019.

The increase from the prior year primarily reflects increases of $2.3 million in service charges, $2.1 million in investment advisory and trust services, $548 thousand in earnings on bank owned life insurance and $1.4 million in other noninterest income all resulting primarily from the additional accounts acquired in the Guaranty transaction. Additionally, the increase reflects a $1.3 million gain on sale of the trust business, which was sold in October 2019.

The decrease from the linked quarter primarily reflects decreases of $982 thousand in mortgage banking and $8.3 million in gains from the sales of two loan pools and a branch recorded in third quarter offset by the trust sale in fourth quarter noted above. The decrease in mortgage revenue is primarily a result of seasonality in the market demand. Noninterest Expense Total noninterest expense increased $28.5 million compared to fourth quarter 2018 and increased $3.4 million compared to third quarter 2019.

The increase in noninterest expense compared to fourth quarter 2018 is due primarily to increases of $12.5 million in salaries and benefits, $3.2 million in occupancy expenses, $1.5 million in data processing, $1.7 million in amortization of other intangibles, $2.0 million in professional fees, $4.8 million in acquisition expense, and $2.0 million in other noninterest expense. The overall increase in salaries and benefits, occupancy, data processing, amortization of other intangibles and other noninterest expense from the prior year is reflective of additional headcount, branch locations and accounts acquired in the January 2019 Guaranty transaction as well as organic growth during the year. Salaries and benefits also includes a $3.0 million expense related to the separation arrangement with a former executive officer. Professional fees increased due to higher legal expenses related to ongoing acquired litigation, and increased consulting expenses related to various projects and new system implementations. The increase in acquisition expense is primarily a result of investment banker and due diligence-related costs totaling $5.0 million related to the announced merger of equals with Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. The increase from the linked quarter is primarily related to increases of $4.5 million in salaries and benefits, $3.1 million in FDIC assessment, $1.1 million in professional fees offset by decreases of $4.2 million in acquisition expense and $1.7 million in other noninterest expense. The increase in salaries and benefits expense is primarily a result of the executive separation arrangement discussed above as well as increases in contract labor and incentives for deposit growth. The increase in FDIC assessment is related to a $3.2 million Small Bank Assessment Credit recorded in third quarter 2019. The increase in professional fees is due to higher legal and consulting expenses discussed above. Acquisition expense was elevated in the third quarter due to contract terminations and other expense related to the Guaranty deal. The decrease in other noninterest expense is primarily due to $1.2 million of impairments on other assets related to a CRA SBIC fund and a lease right-of-use asset on a closed branch recognized in third quarter 2019. Provision for Loan Losses Provision for loan loss was $1.6 million for fourth quarter 2019, a decrease of $1.3 million compared to $2.9 million for fourth quarter 2018 and a decrease of $3.6 million compared to $5.2 million for third quarter 2019. Provision expense is primarily reflective of organic loan growth as well as charge-offs or specific reserves taken during the respective period. The decrease from prior year and the linked quarter was mainly due to a decline in loan growth during fourth quarter 2019. In addition, provision expense was elevated in third quarter 2019 due to two commercial credits which were charged-off during third quarter in excess of the specific reserves placed on them in previous periods.

The allowance for loan losses was $51.5 million, or 0.47% of total loans held for investment, net of mortgage warehouse purchase loans, at December 31, 2019, compared to $44.8 million, or 0.58% at December 31, 2018, and compared to $50.4 million, or 0.46% at September 30, 2019. The dollar increase from prior year is primarily due to additional general reserves for organic loan growth. In addition, the decrease in the allowance for loan losses as a percentage of loans from prior year reflects that loans acquired in the Guaranty transaction were recorded at fair value without an allowance at the respective acquisition date. Income Taxes Federal income tax expense of $14.1 million was recorded for the quarter ended December 31, 2019, an effective rate of 21.9% compared to tax expense of $8.3 million and an effective rate of 19.6% for the quarter ended December 31, 2018 and tax expense of $14.9 million and an effective rate of 21.1% for the quarter ended September 30, 2019. The increase in the effective tax rate compared to prior year is a result of increased state income tax expense.

Fourth Quarter 2019 Balance Sheet Highlights Loans Total loans held for investment, net of mortgage warehouse purchase loans, were $10.9 billion at December 31, 2019 and September 30, 2019 and $7.7 billion at December 31, 2018. Despite flat balances in fourth quarter 2019, loans held for investment increased $3.2 billion from December 31, 2018, or 41.6%, $2.8 billion of which was acquired in the Guaranty acquisition, and $505.3 million of which was organic growth, or 4.8% for the year over year period, offset by $792 thousand of loans transferred with the branch sale.

Average mortgage warehouse purchase loans were $575.0 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2019 compared to $434.1 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2019, representing an increase of $140.8 million, or 32.4% for the quarter, and compared to $120.9 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2018, an increase of $454.0 million, or 375.5% year over year. The change from the linked quarter and prior year quarter is reflective of the Company’s focused attention to grow the warehouse line of business during the respective periods. Commercial real estate (CRE) loans were $5.9 billion at December 31, 2019 and September 30, 2019, and $4.1 billion at December 31, 2018, or 50.4%, 51.0% and 52.3% of total loans, respectively. Asset Quality Total nonperforming assets increased to $31.5 million, or 0.21% of total assets at December 31, 2019, compared to $18.4 million or 0.12% of total assets at September 30, 2019, and increased from $16.9 million, or 0.17% of total assets at December 31, 2018.

Total nonperforming loans increased to $26.6 million, or 0.24% of total loans at December 31, 2019, from $11.9 million, or 0.11% of total loans at September 30, 2019, and increased from $12.6 million, or 0.16% of total loans at December 31, 2018.

The increase in nonperforming loans and nonperforming assets from the linked quarter and prior year is primarily due to a $14.5 million commercial energy loan that has matured and is pending workout at the end of fourth quarter 2019. The net increase in nonperforming assets from the linked quarter was also offset from a partial write down and subsequent sale of a $1.5 million other real estate owned property.

Charge-offs were 0.02% annualized in the fourth quarter 2019 compared to 0.21% annualized in the linked quarter and 0.01% annualized in the prior year quarter. Charge-offs were elevated in third quarter 2019 due to charge-offs totaling $5.6 million on two commercial credits. Deposits and Borrowings Total deposits were $11.9 billion at December 31, 2019 compared to $11.7 billion at September 30, 2019 and compared to $7.7 billion at December 31, 2018. The increase in deposits from the linked quarter is primarily due to $213.5 million of organic growth, or 7.2% for the quarter, annualized. The increase in deposits from the prior year is due to $3.1 billion of deposits acquired in the Guaranty acquisition, as well as organic growth of $1.1 billion, or 10.4%, for the year over year period, offset by $27.7 million of deposits transferred with the branch sale.

Total borrowings (other than junior subordinated debentures) were $527.3 million at December 31, 2019, a decrease of $240.4 million from September 30, 2019 and an increase of $99.9 million from December 31, 2018. The change in the linked quarter and prior year reflects the use of short-term FHLB advances as needed for liquidity and to fund mortgage warehouse purchase loans. The change from the prior year also reflects the addition of $40 million in subordinated debt assumed in the Guaranty acquisition as well as $24.5 million in borrowings against the Company’s unsecured revolving line of credit with an unrelated commercial bank. Capital Independent Bank Group is well capitalized under regulatory guidelines. At December 31, 2019, our estimated common equity Tier 1 to risk-weighted assets, Tier 1 capital to average assets, Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets and total capital to risk-weighted asset ratios were 9.76%, 9.32%, 10.19% and 11.83%, respectively, compared to 9.42%, 9.21%, 9.85%, and 11.49%, respectively, at September 30, 2019.

Subsequent Events

The Company is required, under generally accepted accounting principles, to evaluate subsequent events through the filing of its consolidated financial statements for the quarter ended December 31, 2019 on Form 10-Q. As a result, the Company will continue to evaluate the impact of any subsequent events on critical accounting assumptions and estimates made as of December 31, 2019 and will adjust amounts preliminarily reported, if necessary.

Independent Bank Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Financial Data

Three Months Ended December 31, 2019, September 30, 2019, June 30, 2019, March 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018

(Dollars in thousands, except for share data)

(Unaudited)

As of and for the Quarter Ended December 31,

2019 September 30,

2019 June 30,

2019 March 31,

2019 December 31,

2018 Selected Income Statement Data Interest income $ 164,386 $ 165,307 $ 167,663 $ 155,576 $ 112,805 Interest expense 36,317 39,914 38,020 33,924 25,697 Net interest income 128,069 125,393 129,643 121,652 87,108 Provision for loan losses 1,609 5,233 4,739 3,224 2,910 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 126,460 120,160 124,904 118,428 84,198 Noninterest income 18,229 27,324 16,199 16,424 9,887 Noninterest expense 80,343 76,948 77,978 86,595 51,848 Income tax expense 14,110 14,903 13,389 11,126 8,273 Net income 50,236 55,633 49,736 37,131 33,964 Adjusted net income (1) 56,799 57,827 52,928 52,028 34,120 Per Share Data (Common Stock) Earnings: Basic $ 1.17 $ 1.30 $ 1.15 $ 0.85 $ 1.11 Diluted 1.17 1.30 1.15 0.85 1.11 Adjusted earnings: Basic (1) 1.32 1.35 1.22 1.19 1.12 Diluted (1) 1.32 1.35 1.22 1.19 1.12 Dividends 0.25 0.25 0.25 0.25 0.14 Book value 54.48 53.52 52.37 51.17 52.50 Tangible book value (1) 28.99 27.89 26.66 25.84 27.44 Common shares outstanding 42,950,228 42,952,642 42,953,818 43,665,793 30,600,582 Weighted average basic shares outstanding (3) 42,951,701 42,950,749 43,331,988 43,759,348 30,503,062 Weighted average diluted shares outstanding (3) 42,951,701 42,950,749 43,331,988 43,759,348 30,503,062 Selected Period End Balance Sheet Data Total assets $ 14,958,207 $ 14,959,127 $ 14,708,922 $ 14,145,383 $ 9,849,965 Cash and cash equivalents 565,170 570,101 579,447 431,799 130,779 Securities available for sale 1,085,936 1,083,816 1,104,520 1,074,310 685,350 Loans, held for sale 35,645 32,929 106,489 22,598 32,727 Loans, held for investment, excluding mortgage warehouse purchase loans 10,928,653 10,936,136 10,784,041 10,692,183 7,717,510 Mortgage warehouse purchase loans 687,317 660,650 453,492 251,258 170,290 Allowance for loan losses 51,461 50,447 51,075 46,505 44,802 Goodwill and other intangible assets 1,094,762 1,100,876 1,104,187 1,105,705 766,839 Other real estate owned 4,819 6,392 10,972 6,018 4,200 Noninterest-bearing deposits 3,240,185 3,218,055 3,153,001 3,089,794 2,145,930 Interest-bearing deposits 8,701,151 8,509,830 8,377,586 8,149,632 5,591,864 Borrowings (other than junior subordinated debentures) 527,251 767,642 792,534 538,425 427,316 Junior subordinated debentures 53,824 53,775 53,725 53,676 27,852 Total stockholders’ equity 2,339,773 2,298,932 2,249,342 2,234,202 1,606,433

Independent Bank Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Financial Data

Three Months Ended December 31, 2019, September 30, 2019, June 30, 2019, March 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018

(Dollars in thousands, except for share data)

(Unaudited)

As of and for the Quarter Ended December 31,

2019 September 30,

2019 June 30,

2019 March 31,

2019 December 31,

2018 Selected Performance Metrics Return on average assets 1.32 % 1.50 % 1.39 % 1.08 % 1.34 % Return on average equity 8.57 9.68 8.90 6.78 8.51 Return on tangible equity (4) 16.20 18.74 17.52 13.55 16.52 Adjusted return on average assets (1) 1.49 1.56 1.47 1.51 1.35 Adjusted return on average equity (1) 9.69 10.06 9.47 9.51 8.55 Adjusted return on tangible equity (1) (4) 18.32 19.48 18.65 18.98 16.60 Net interest margin 3.81 3.84 4.11 4.05 3.98 Adjusted net interest margin (2) 3.79 3.82 4.03 4.01 3.93 Efficiency ratio 52.75 48.27 51.25 60.37 51.91 Adjusted efficiency ratio (1) 46.44 42.98 47.39 47.05 51.26 Credit Quality Ratios (5) Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.21 % 0.12 % 0.19 % 0.12 % 0.17 % Nonperforming loans to total loans held for investment (6) 0.24 0.11 0.16 0.10 0.16 Nonperforming assets to total loans held for investment and other real estate (6) 0.29 0.17 0.26 0.16 0.22 Allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans 193.35 424.17 302.15 433.82 354.73 Allowance for loan losses to total loans held for investment (6) 0.47 0.46 0.47 0.43 0.58 Net charge-offs to average loans outstanding (annualized) 0.02 0.21 0.01 0.06 0.01 Capital Ratios Estimated common equity Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 9.76 % 9.42 % 9.22 % 9.60 % 10.05 % Estimated tier 1 capital to average assets 9.32 9.21 9.06 9.33 9.57 Estimated tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 10.19 9.85 9.66 10.07 10.41 Estimated total capital to risk-weighted assets 11.83 11.49 11.51 11.96 12.58 Total stockholders’ equity to total assets 15.64 15.37 15.29 15.79 16.31 Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1) 8.98 8.65 8.42 8.65 9.24

(1) Non-GAAP financial measure. See reconciliation.

(2) Non-GAAP financial measure. Excludes unexpected income recognized on credit impaired acquired loans of $791, $618, $2,695, $1,016 and $967, respectively.

(3) Total number of shares includes participating shares (those with dividend rights).

(4) Non-GAAP financial measure. Excludes average balance of goodwill and net other intangible assets.

(5) Nonperforming loans and assets excludes loans acquired with deteriorated credit quality.

(6) Excludes mortgage warehouse purchase loans.

Independent Bank Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Annual Selected Financial Information

Years Ended December 31, 2019 and 2018

(Unaudited)

Years Ended

December 31, 2019 2018 Per Share Data Net income – basic $ 4.46 $ 4.33 Net income – diluted 4.46 4.33 Cash dividends 1.00 0.54 Book value 54.48 52.50 Outstanding Shares Period-end shares 42,950,228 30,600,582 Weighted average shares – basic(1) 43,245,418 29,599,119 Weighted average shares – diluted(1) 43,245,418 29,599,119 Selected Annual Ratios Return on average assets 1.32 % 1.35 % Return on average equity 8.50 8.69 Net interest margin 3.95 3.97

(1) Total number of shares includes participating shares (those with dividend rights).

Independent Bank Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Income

Three Months and Years Ended December 31, 2019 and 2018

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

December 31, Years Ended

December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Interest income: Interest and fees on loans $ 153,963 $ 106,798 $ 611,589 $ 384,791 Interest on taxable securities 5,223 3,763 21,324 14,007 Interest on nontaxable securities 2,056 1,105 8,482 4,580 Interest on interest-bearing deposits and other 3,144 1,139 11,537 3,912 Total interest income 164,386 112,805 652,932 407,290 Interest expense: Interest on deposits 30,834 20,761 123,384 60,767 Interest on FHLB advances 1,849 2,410 10,173 10,264 Interest on other borrowings and repurchase agreements 2,916 2,099 11,590 8,398 Interest on junior subordinated debentures 718 427 3,028 1,609 Total interest expense 36,317 25,697 148,175 81,038 Net interest income 128,069 87,108 504,757 326,252 Provision for loan losses 1,609 2,910 14,805 9,860 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 126,460 84,198 489,952 316,392 Noninterest income: Service charges on deposit accounts 5,891 3,617 24,500 14,224 Investment management and trust 2,092 – 9,330 – Mortgage banking revenue 3,842 3,378 15,461 15,512 Gain on sale of loans – – 6,779 – Gain on sale of branch – – 1,549 – Gain on sale of trust business 1,319 – 1,319 – Gain on sale of other real estate 24 56 875 269 Gain (loss) on sale of securities available for sale 10 (232 ) 275 (581 ) (Loss) gain on sale and disposal of premises and equipment – – (585 ) 123 Increase in cash surrender value of BOLI 1,390 842 5,525 3,170 Other 3,661 2,226 13,148 9,507 Total noninterest income 18,229 9,887 78,176 42,224 Noninterest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 42,126 29,625 162,683 111,697 Occupancy 9,676 6,491 37,654 24,786 Data processing 4,415 2,893 17,103 10,754 FDIC assessment 994 1,093 1,065 3,306 Advertising and public relations 585 607 2,527 1,907 Communications 1,235 809 5,145 3,353 Other real estate owned expenses, net 116 47 418 318 Impairment of other real estate 377 – 1,801 85 Amortization of other intangible assets 3,175 1,496 12,880 5,739 Professional fees 3,165 1,129 7,936 4,556 Acquisition expense, including legal 5,270 486 33,445 6,157 Other 9,209 7,172 39,207 25,961 Total noninterest expense 80,343 51,848 321,864 198,619 Income before taxes 64,346 42,237 246,264 159,997 Income tax expense 14,110 8,273 53,528 31,738 Net income $ 50,236 $ 33,964 $ 192,736 $ 128,259

Independent Bank Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Balance Sheets

As of December 31, 2019 and 2018

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)

December 31, Assets 2019 2018 Cash and due from banks $ 186,299 $ 102,024 Interest-bearing deposits in other banks 378,871 28,755 Cash and cash equivalents 565,170 130,779 Certificates of deposit held in other banks 5,719 1,225 Securities available for sale, at fair value 1,085,936 685,350 Loans held for sale 35,645 32,727 Loans, net 11,562,814 7,839,695 Premises and equipment, net 242,874 167,866 Other real estate owned 4,819 4,200 Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) of Dallas stock and other restricted stock 30,052 26,870 Bank-owned life insurance (BOLI) 215,081 129,521 Deferred tax asset 6,943 13,180 Goodwill 994,021 721,797 Other intangible assets, net 100,741 45,042 Other assets 108,392 51,713 Total assets $ 14,958,207 $ 9,849,965 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Deposits: Noninterest-bearing $ 3,240,185 $ 2,145,930 Interest-bearing 8,701,151 5,591,864 Total deposits 11,941,336 7,737,794 FHLB advances 325,000 290,000 Other borrowings 202,251 137,316 Junior subordinated debentures 53,824 27,852 Other liabilities 96,023 50,570 Total liabilities 12,618,434 8,243,532 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock – – Common stock 430 306 Additional paid-in capital 1,926,359 1,317,616 Retained earnings 393,674 296,816 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 19,310 (8,305 ) Total stockholders’ equity 2,339,773 1,606,433 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 14,958,207 $ 9,849,965

Independent Bank Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Average Balance Sheet Amounts, Interest Earned and Yield Analysis

Three Months Ended December 31, 2019 and 2018

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)

The analysis below shows average interest-earning assets and interest-bearing liabilities together with the average yield on the interest-earning assets and the average cost of the interest-bearing liabilities for the periods presented.

Three Months Ended December 31, 2019 2018 Average Outstanding Balance Interest Yield/Rate (4) Average Outstanding Balance Interest Yield/Rate (4) Interest-earning assets: Loans (1) $ 11,566,271 $ 153,963 5.28 % $ 7,762,950 $ 106,798 5.46 % Taxable securities 756,669 5,223 2.74 591,259 3,763 2.53 Nontaxable securities 321,377 2,056 2.54 164,687 1,105 2.66 Interest-bearing deposits and other 674,247 3,144 1.85 173,999 1,139 2.60 Total interest-earning assets 13,318,564 164,386 4.90 8,692,895 112,805 5.15 Noninterest-earning assets 1,772,818 1,333,256 Total assets $ 15,091,382 $ 10,026,151 Interest-bearing liabilities: Checking accounts $ 4,106,716 $ 11,332 1.09 % $ 2,888,198 $ 8,039 1.10 % Savings accounts 568,007 331 0.23 299,670 241 0.32 Money market accounts 2,112,390 9,262 1.74 1,297,603 7,305 2.23 Certificates of deposit 1,873,835 9,909 2.10 1,136,868 5,176 1.81 Total deposits 8,660,948 30,834 1.41 5,622,339 20,761 1.46 FHLB advances 457,880 1,849 1.60 426,630 2,410 2.24 Other borrowings and repurchase agreements 203,888 2,916 5.67 137,278 2,099 6.07 Junior subordinated debentures 53,807 718 5.29 27,835 427 6.09 Total interest-bearing liabilities 9,376,523 36,317 1.54 6,214,082 25,697 1.64 Noninterest-bearing checking accounts 3,277,539 2,194,848 Noninterest-bearing liabilities 111,144 34,361 Stockholders’ equity 2,326,176 1,582,860 Total liabilities and equity $ 15,091,382 $ 10,026,151 Net interest income $ 128,069 $ 87,108 Interest rate spread 3.36 % 3.51 % Net interest margin (2) 3.81 3.98 Net interest income and margin (tax equivalent basis) (3) $ 129,057 3.84 $ 87,613 4.00 Average interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities 142.04 139.89

(1) Average loan balances include nonaccrual loans.

(2) Net interest margins for the periods presented represent: (i) the difference between interest income on interest-earning assets and the interest expense on interest-bearing liabilities, divided by (ii) average interest-earning assets for the period.

(3) A tax-equivalent adjustment has been computed using a federal income tax rate of 21%.

(4) Yield and rates for the three month periods are annualized.

Independent Bank Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Average Balance Sheet Amounts, Interest Earned and Yield Analysis

For The Years Ended December 31, 2019 and 2018

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)

The analysis below shows average interest-earning assets and interest-bearing liabilities together with the average yield on the interest-earning assets and the average cost of the interest-bearing liabilities for the periods presented.

For The Years Ended December 31, 2019 2018 Average Outstanding Balance Interest Yield/Rate Average Outstanding Balance Interest Yield/Rate Interest-earning assets: Loans (1) $ 11,179,161 $ 611,589 5.47 % $ 7,254,635 $ 384,791 5.30 % Taxable securities 770,927 21,324 2.77 603,474 14,007 2.32 Nontaxable securities 329,687 8,482 2.57 177,348 4,580 2.58 Interest-bearing deposits and other 504,309 11,537 2.29 179,411 3,912 2.18 Total interest-earning assets 12,784,084 652,932 5.11 8,214,868 407,290 4.96 Noninterest-earning assets 1,771,231 1,264,066 Total assets $ 14,555,315 $ 9,478,934 Interest-bearing liabilities: Checking accounts $ 3,953,986 $ 44,171 1.12 % $ 2,943,519 $ 26,593 0.90 % Savings accounts 540,741 1,335 0.25 290,325 703 0.24 Money market accounts 2,047,554 40,837 1.99 998,916 19,043 1.91 Certificates of deposit 1,795,391 37,041 2.06 1,009,644 14,428 1.43 Total deposits 8,337,672 123,384 1.48 5,242,404 60,767 1.16 FHLB advances 464,404 10,173 2.19 515,479 10,264 1.99 Other borrowings and repurchase agreements 201,066 11,590 5.76 137,549 8,398 6.11 Junior subordinated debentures 53,733 3,028 5.64 27,761 1,609 5.80 Total interest-bearing liabilities 9,056,875 148,175 1.64 5,923,193 81,038 1.37 Noninterest-bearing checking accounts 3,139,805 2,052,675 Noninterest-bearing liabilities 91,532 26,378 Stockholders’ equity 2,267,103 1,476,688 Total liabilities and equity $ 14,555,315 $ 9,478,934 Net interest income $ 504,757 $ 326,252 Interest rate spread 3.47 % 3.59 % Net interest margin (2) 3.95 3.97 Net interest income and margin (tax equivalent basis) (3) $ 508,498 3.98 $ 328,090 3.99 Average interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities 141.15 138.69

(1) Average loan balances include nonaccrual loans.

(2) Net interest margins for the periods presented represent: (i) the difference between interest income on interest-earning assets and the interest expense on interest-bearing liabilities, divided by (ii) average interest-earning assets for the period.

(3) A tax-equivalent adjustment has been computed using a federal income tax rate of 21%.

Independent Bank Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Loan Portfolio Composition

As of December 31, 2019 and 2018

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)

Totals loans by category

December 31,

2019 December 31,

2018 Amount % of Total Amount % of Total Commercial (1) $ 2,482,356 21.3 % $ 1,361,104 17.2 % Real estate: Commercial real estate 5,872,653 50.4 4,141,356 52.3 Commercial construction, land and land development 1,236,623 10.6 905,421 11.4 Residential real estate (2) 1,550,872 13.3 1,082,248 13.7 Single-family interim construction 378,120 3.2 331,748 4.2 Agricultural 97,767 0.9 66,638 0.8 Consumer 32,603 0.3 31,759 0.4 Other 621 – 253 – Total loans 11,651,615 100.0 % 7,920,527 100.0 % Deferred loan fees (1,695 ) (3,303 ) Allowance for loan losses (51,461 ) (44,802 ) Total loans, net $ 11,598,459 $ 7,872,422

(1) Includes mortgage warehouse purchase loans of $687,317 and $170,290 at December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively.

(2) Includes loans held for sale of $35,645 and $32,727 at December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively.

Independent Bank Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Three Months Ended December 31, 2019, September 30, 2019, June 30, 2019, March 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018

(Dollars in thousands, except for share data)

(Unaudited)

For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2019 September 30,

2019 June 30,

2019 March 31,

2019 December 31,

2018 ADJUSTED NET INCOME Net Interest Income – Reported (a) $ 128,069 $ 125,393 $ 129,643 $ 121,652 $ 87,108 Unexpected income recognized on credit impaired acquired loans (791 ) (618 ) (2,695 ) (1,016 ) (967 ) Adjusted Net Interest Income (b) 127,278 124,775 126,948 120,636 86,141 Provision Expense – Reported (c) 1,609 5,233 4,739 3,224 2,910 Noninterest Income – Reported (d) 18,229 27,324 16,199 16,424 9,887 Gain on sale of acquired loan pools – (6,779 ) – – – Gain on sale of branch – (1,549 ) – – – Gain on sale of trust business (1,319 ) – – – – Gain on sale of other real estate (24 ) (539 ) (312 ) – (56 ) (Gain) loss on sale of securities available for sale (10 ) – (20 ) (245 ) 232 Loss (gain) on sale and disposal of premises and equipment – 315 279 (9 ) – Recoveries on loans charged off prior to acquisition (425 ) (107 ) (258 ) (1,311 ) (109 ) Adjusted Noninterest Income (e) 16,451 18,665 15,888 14,859 9,954 Noninterest Expense – Reported (f) 80,343 76,948 77,978 86,595 51,848 Separation expense (3,421 ) – – – – OREO impairment (377 ) – (988 ) (436 ) – Impairment of assets – (1,173 ) – – – Acquisition expense (4) (6,619 ) (10,885 ) (6,069 ) (19,171 ) (1,094 ) Adjusted Noninterest Expense (g) 69,926 64,890 70,921 66,988 50,754 Adjusted Net Income (1) (b) – (c) + (e) – (g) $ 56,799 $ 57,827 $ 52,928 $ 52,028 $ 34,120 ADJUSTED PROFITABILITY Adjusted Return on Average Assets (2) 1.49 % 1.56 % 1.47 % 1.51 % 1.35 % Adjusted Return on Average Equity (2) 9.69 % 10.06 % 9.47 % 9.51 % 8.5 % Adjusted Return on Tangible Equity (2) 18.32 % 19.48 % 18.65 % 18.98 % 16.60 % Total Average Assets $ 15,091,382 $ 14,742,618 $ 14,397,852 $ 13,975,192 $ 10,026,151 Total Average Stockholders’ Equity $ 2,326,176 $ 2,279,878 $ 2,241,512 $ 2,219,533 $ 1,582,860 Total Average Tangible Stockholders’ Equity (3) $ 1,230,344 $ 1,177,851 $ 1,138,340 $ 1,111,668 $ 815,533 EFFICIENCY RATIO Amortization of other intangible assets (h) $ 3,175 $ 3,235 $ 3,235 $ 3,235 $ 1,496 Reported Efficiency Ratio (f – h) / (a + d) 52.75 % 48.27 % 51.25 % 60.37 % 51.91 % Adjusted Efficiency Ratio (g – h) / (b + e) 46.44 % 42.98 % 47.39 % 47.05 % 51.26 %

(1) Assumes an adjusted effective tax rate of 21.3%, 21.1%, 21.2%, 20.3%, and 19.6% for the quarters ended December 31, 2019, September 30, 2019, June 30, 2019, March 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively.

(2) Calculated using adjusted net income.

(3) Excludes average balance of goodwill and net other intangible assets.

(4) Acquisition expenses include $1,349, $1,420, $2,346, $4,184 and $608, of compensation related expenses in addition to $5,270, $9,465, $3,723, $14,987 and $486 of merger-related expenses for the quarters ended December 31, 2019, September 30, 2019, June 30, 2019, March 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively.

Independent Bank Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

As of December 31, 2019 and 2018

(Dollars in thousands, except per share information)

(Unaudited)

Tangible Book Value & Tangible Common Equity To Tangible Asset Ratio December 31, 2019 2018 Tangible Common Equity Total common stockholders’ equity $ 2,339,773 $ 1,606,433 Adjustments: Goodwill (994,021 ) (721,797 ) Other intangible assets, net (100,741 ) (45,042 ) Tangible common equity $ 1,245,011 $ 839,594 Tangible Assets Total assets $ 14,958,207 $ 9,849,965 Adjustments: Goodwill (994,021 ) (721,797 ) Other intangible assets, net (100,741 ) (45,042 ) Tangible assets $ 13,863,445 $ 9,083,126 Common shares outstanding 42,950,228 30,600,582 Tangible common equity to tangible assets 8.98 % 9.24 % Book value per common share $ 54.48 $ 52.50 Tangible book value per common share 28.99 27.44

