Infosys Announces New Industry Award to Celebrate CMO-CIO Synergies

SEATTLE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / January 28, 2020 / Infosys (NYSE:INFY), a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting announced it will introduce the new Infosys C+C Award at the Unleashing the Power of CIOs + CMOs event on January 30. The international award, managed by WONGDOODY, Infosys’ award-winning creative agency and human experience company, will honor transformative collaborations between chief marketing officers (CMOs) and chief information officers (CIOs), as they partner to elevate customer experience at their organizations.

Traditionally, CMOs are responsible for company brand and consumer needs, and they control the majority of the customer experience (CX) budget. Yet, a recent Nielsen report showed that, “Seventy-four percent of CMOs have little to no confidence they have the right technology to achieve their marketing goals.

Meanwhile, many CIOs share ownership of CX and they often feel unsupported, without design resources or creative insights. Frequently, there is pressure to deploy new technologies quickly, with limited budgets, and without in-depth analysis of enterprise-wide implications.

The new Infosys C+C Award is part of a CMO+CIO partner program created by Infosys to offer resources that foster effective relationships between C-level marketing and technology leaders to successfully navigate digital transformation. The January 30 event will give tips for how to win the inaugural competition, and also feature a CMO predictions report from featured speaker Shar VanBoskirk, vice president and principal analyst at Forrester, serving CMO Professionals. Consulting expert Kevin Carroll will discuss best practices for C-suite collaboration.

Ravi Kumar S, President, Infosys, said, “Effective collaboration between CMOs and CIOs is critical for digital transformation. Leveraging our creative firm WONGDOODY, we’re delighted to launch the first Infosys C+C Award to celebrate global thought leaders that are integrating technology and marketing across digital enterprise to help bridge this gap.”

Ben Wiener, CEO, WONGDOODY, said “CMOs and CIOs are becoming more interdependent because consumers expect innovative user experiences that understand their needs. And this is impossible without the right technologies. The new Infosys C+C Award recognizes C-suite leaders who have mastered the powerful relationship between marketing and technology to create customer loyalty in changing markets.”

Infosys C+C Award Categories:

The Infosys C+C Award will evaluate global companies with a minimum of $250M in revenue, and will include categories for the following CMO and CIO partnerships:

C+C Relationship Changes : Celebrates innovative changes for collaboration in budget allocation, cross-training, communication, decision-making or strategic planning.

: Celebrates innovative changes for collaboration in budget allocation, cross-training, communication, decision-making or strategic planning. C+C Experience Innovators : Highlights partnerships, work, and accomplishments that transform the customer experience.

: Highlights partnerships, work, and accomplishments that transform the customer experience. C+C Company Transformers : Recognizes relationships that have company-wide impacts.

Important Dates and Information:

The Infosys C+C Award opens globally in January, and the submission deadline is June 2020. Winners will be announced in September at the Infosys Confluence conference. For more competition details, visit: https://cpluscaward.com/. To register for Unleashing the Power of CIOs and CMOs, go here.

