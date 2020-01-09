IVD Medical wins “Most Valuable Medical and Pharmaceutical Stocks Company” and “Most Popular New IPO Company” titles at “Hong Kong Golden Stock Awards”

HONG KONG, Jan 9, 2020 – (ACN Newswire) – IVD Medical Holding Limited (“IVD Medical” or the “Group”), a leading distributor of In Vitro Diagnostic (“IVD”) products in the PRC, has won the “Most Valuable Medical and Pharmaceutical Stocks Company” and “Most Popular New IPO Company” titles at the 2019 “Fourth Hong Kong Golden Stocks Awards”, speaking again to the investor recognition the Group enjoys after it made constituent of the MSCI China All Shares Small Cap Index in November 2019, fully reflecting the wide recognition of the investment community for the Group.

Mr. Leung King Sun, Executive Director & COO of IVD Medical, representing the Group to received two awards of “Most Valuable Medical and Pharmaceutical Stocks Company” and “Most Popular New IPO Company” at the 4th Annual Awards Ceremony of Hong Kong Golden Stock.

The “Hong Kong Golden Stocks Awards” is jointly organized by two leading Hong Kong and US stock information platforms in Mainland China, namely Zhitongcaijing.com and 10jqka.com, to commend and honor Hong Kong-listed companies that have made significant contribution in various realms. In its fourth year, the Awards boasts in all over 100 million web views, reaching more than 60 million users, making it the largest and most professional grading event in the world for Hong Kong and US listed companies. It is also the “weathervane” for investors looking to invest in Hong Kong and US stocks of the best value and with the most growth potential in the year.

The “Most Valuable Medical and Pharmaceutical Stocks Company” award recognizes Hong Kong-listed medical and pharmaceutical companies with a healthy corporate governance structure, supreme industry position and well-doing core businesses, capable of offering investors sustainable and stable returns. As for the “Most Popular New IPO Company” award, it is presented to new listings in Hong Kong in 2019, which IPO exercise received exceptional market response and maintained popularity as a stock in the market, and showing strong development potential.

Since listed, with a diverse and competitive product portfolio, an extensive distribution network and wide hospital coverage, the Group has been able to seize development opportunities in the fast growing industry to steadily increase market share and profits. The Group delivered outstanding interim results in 2019 recording significant revenue and profit growth. The IVD market is expected to keep growing alongside the fast aging population, increase in per capita medical expense and technological advancement in recent years, which will translate into yet brighter prospects for the Group.

About IVD Medical Holding Limited

IVD Medical Holding Limited (“IVD Medical” or the “Group”) is a leading distributor of IVD products in the PRC. Its key subsidiaries include Vastec Medical Limited, Dacheng Medical Equipments (Shanghai) Co., Ltd., IVD China Limited and Suzhou DiagVita Biotechnology Co., Ltd. The Group’s distribution network covers 29 provinces, municipalities and autonomous regions across the PRC. It is the sole national distributor of Sysmex’ haemostasis products in the PRC and provides maintenance services to its end customers. It also engages in the R&D, manufacturing and sales of self-branded IVD analysers and reagents and provides solution services to clinical laboratories of hospitals for centralised procurement.

