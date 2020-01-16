Ivrnet Appoints New VP Sales

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSSWIRE / January 15, 2020 / Ivrnet Inc. (TSXV:IVI) (“Ivrnet”), a leading developer of value added business automation software, is pleased to announce the appointment of Jeff Young to the new position of Vice-President Sales. This appointment is strategic to the company’s plan to accelerate sales and expand growth into new markets in the US and across Canada. Jeff is a seasoned sales professional with over 20 years experience developing markets for leading edge technology software products and a proven track record of strong client service.

“I am delighted to join Ivrnet and lead our solid sales team to enter new markets , increase revenues, and build on our current close partnerships with customers,” said Jeff.

“We are very happy to welcome Jeff to the team,” said Andrew Watts, President and CEO of Ivrnet. “He brings with him a wealth of experience entering new markets, a strong focus on customer service and a disciplined and rigorous approach to sales.

About Ivrnet

Ivrnet is a software and communications company that develops, hosts, sells and supports value‐added business automation software. The company’s products and services are delivered through the Internet and traditional phone network. These applications facilitate automated interaction through personalized communication between people, mass communication for disseminating information to thousands of people concurrently, and personalized communication between people and automated systems.

Forward‐looking Information

Certain statements in this news release, other than statements of historical fact, are forward‐ looking information that involves various risks and uncertainties. Such statements relating to, among other things, Ivrnet’s intention to complete a private placement of Offered Shares to raise up to $1,500,000, are forward‐looking and are necessarily subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which are significant in scope and nature. There is no assurance that Ivrnet will be able to raise any additional funds pursuant to the Offering. Further, there is no assurance that Ivrnet will be able satisfy any conditions to additional closings of the Offering that may arise, including receipt of any required regulatory approvals. These uncertainties may cause actual results to differ from information contained herein. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate. Actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. These and all subsequent written and oral forward‐looking statements are based on the estimates and opinions of the management on the dates they are made and expressly qualified in their entirety by this notice. Ivrnet assumes no obligation to update forward‐looking statements should circumstances or management’s estimates or opinions change

For further information: please contact Andrew Watts, President and CEO, Ivrnet Inc.; Suite 222, 1338 ‐ 36 Avenue NE, Calgary, Alberta T2E 6T6; Tel/fax: 1.800.351.7227; E‐mail: [email protected]; www.ivrnet.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

