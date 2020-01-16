J2 Global to Participate in Two Investor Conferences in February

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM), a leading Internet information and services company, today announced its participation in two investor conferences in February.

Details of the conferences are as follows:

JMP Securities Technology Conference

Location: Ritz Carlton, San Francisco, CA

Date and time: February 24, 2020, 11:30am (ET)

Webcast: http://wsw.com/webcast/jmp41/jcom/

J.P. Morgan 2020 Global High Yield & Leveraged Finance Conference

Location: Loews Miami Beach Hotel, Miami, FL

Date and time: February 25, 2020, 4:40pm (ET)

Webcast: Available via J.P. Morgan at a later date

About J2 Global

J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: JCOM) is a leading Internet information and services company consisting of a portfolio of brands including IGN, Mashable, Humble Bundle, Speedtest, PCMag, Offers.com, Spiceworks, Everyday Health, BabyCenter and What To Expect in its Digital Media segment and eFax, eVoice, iContact, Campaigner, Vipre, IPVanish and KeepItSafe in its Cloud Services segment. J2 reaches over 180 million people per month across its brands. As of December 31, 2018, J2 had achieved 23 consecutive fiscal years of revenue growth. For more information about J2, please visit www.j2global.com.

Contacts

Scott Turicchi

(800) 577-1790

J2 Global, Inc.

[email protected]

