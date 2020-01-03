Justin Williams Park City Utah counts down some of the most oddball games he can find.

PARK CITY, UT / ACCESSWIRE / January 3, 2020 / Some games, while classic in their own right and undeniably fun, could be described as being “generic”-Justin Williams Park City Utah points to the Call of Duty series. Few would call them bad games, but they’re not exactly “out there”. They follow established gaming conventions and don’t rock the boat too hard when it comes to introducing new concepts to its genre.

The following games, Justin Williams Park City Utah, are not anywhere near generic. Sometimes a developer throws caution to the wind and seems to not care one bit about how their game will be received by either critics or the general public. In many cases, this strategy pays off: in an industry where there’s so much pandering to the common customer, a weird game with distinct, unique direction every once in a while is like a breath of fresh air.

Justin Williams Park City Utah begins by bringing up Coffee Stain Sudio’s Goat Simulator. Goat Simulator places you in the role of a goat (of course), and tasks you with almost absolutely nothing. It’s far from a boring game, though: you can flip off trampolines onto a waterslide while taking a screaming person hostage, landing in slow motion on top of a bus as you shoot tennis balls off a machine strapped to your back, and that’s just one small example of one small area of the game. The game is extremely insane, very broken (the developers have promised they will never fix any bugs), and very fun.

Justin Williams Park City Utah next points to Katamari Damacy. Probably the most highly-revered game on this list, Katamari Damacy puts the player in the role of 5-centimeter tall Prince of the Universe and tasks them with rolling up enough junk to make new stars. The player achieves this by starting small, rolling up things like paper clips and pencil sharpeners, and eventually graduates to rolling up entire skyscrapers and cities. The game, which was originally released in 2004 for the PlayStation 2, became a massive success and spawned numerous sequels for a bevy of platforms.

Next, a game that may not have been as popular, but is certainly at least as weird: Seaman, first released for the Dreamcast in Japan in 1999. Seaman is less of a “game” than the other entries on this list, in that you don’t directly control the titular character. Instead, Justin Williams Park City Utah continues, you start and end each play session by speaking directly to your “Seaman”, a strange pet with the body of a fish and the face of a human, using the packaged Dreamcast microphone.

This game goes against the grain in a bunch of ways-instead of trying to keep you on the hook and playing for as long as possible, the game actually forces you to stop playing after a certain amount of time, requiring you to come back the following day to continue your game and help your Seaman evolve. Your digital pet asks you surprisingly personal questions and understands a surprising amount of pop culture references (limited to about the year 2000, of course). Also, the narrator is Leonard Nimoy (Spock on Star Trek).

This is just a sampling of games that attempt to break the mold, there are way more strange releases out there to discover. Justin Williams Park City Utah suggests taking the dive and trying something new next time you see something that piques your interest.

CONTACT:

Caroline Hunter

Web Presence, LLC

+1 7865519491

SOURCE: Web Presence, LLC

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/571986/Justin-Williams-Park-City-Utah-Explores-the-Weirdest-Video-Games