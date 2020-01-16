KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to Angel Oak Mortgage Trust 2020-1 (AOMT 2020-1)

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Kroll Bond Rating Agency, Inc. (KBRA) assigns preliminary ratings to six classes of mortgage-backed notes from AOMT 2020-1, a $358.1 million non-prime RMBS transaction.

Angel Oak Mortgage Trust 2020-1, Mortgage-Backed Certificates, Series 2020-1 (AOMT 2020-1) is a residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) transaction sponsored by Angel Oak Mortgage Fund EU, LLC, consisting of collateral originated by Angel Oak Home Loans LLC (AOHL), Angel Oak Mortgage Solutions LLC (AOMS) and Angel Oak Prime Bridge LLC (AOPB), together the Angel Oak Originators. The $358.1 million transaction is collateralized by a pool of 948 mortgages, which are mostly classified as non-prime. Borrowers in the AOMT 2020-1 pool possess a non-zero WA original credit score of 720 with an WA original loan-to-value (LTV) and combined LTV (CLTV) ratios of 74.8%. The mortgage loans, seasoned approximately 2.6 months, are predominantly fixed rate mortgages (FRMs) (98.3%). With respect to the Ability-to-Repay/Qualified Mortgage (ATR/QM) rule, approximately 80.6% of the loans were designated as Non-QM, and do not benefit from the safe harbor legal protections and are potentially at heightened risk of litigation-related losses.

KBRA’s rating approach incorporated loan-level analysis of the mortgage pool through its Residential Mortgage Default and Loss Model, an examination of the results from third-party loan file due diligence, cash flow modeling, analysis of the transaction’s payment structure, reviews of key transaction parties and an assessment of the transaction’s legal structure and documentation. This analysis is further described in our U.S. RMBS Rating Methodology.

