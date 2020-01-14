Kenneth Pettine Officially Launches Scholarship Program

The Kenneth Pettine Scholarship Program is open to students enrolled at a college or university in the United States or Canada

FORT COLLINS, CO / ACCESSWIRE / January 14, 2020 / Kenneth Pettine is proud to officially launch his Scholarship Program to help students fund their education. The scholarship program offers one scholarship of $3,000 and two additional scholarships of $1,000 each.

Students in the U.S. or Canada currently enrolled at a college or university are invited to apply. The Kenneth Pettine Scholarship Program is now officially accepting applications. The deadline to apply is March 8, 2020, at 11:59 p.m. EST.

Dr. Kenneth Pettine, MD is a serial entrepreneur with 30 years of experience as an orthopedic surgeon. He has an extensive background in spinal surgery, research, and rehabilitation. He is also the author of over 40 research publications.

Applicants must write a 500-word essay that explains what program the applicant is studying, what type of career they hope to obtain in the future, and why they should be considered for this opportunity. Applicants are also encouraged to detail their level of need as well as their work and volunteer experience.

Applicants must also submit a letter of acceptance or another form of proof of current enrolment at a college or university in order to be eligible for this opportunity.

The selection committee of the Kenneth Pettine Scholarship Program thanks all applicants for their submissions. Only the successful applicants will be contacted.

For more information and to apply, visit https://www.kennethpettinescholarship.com/

About Kenneth Pettine

Dr. Kenneth Pettine is a serial entrepreneur and published clinical researcher with over 30 years of experience as an orthopedic surgeon. He holds a medical degree from the University of Colorado School of Medicine and completed his master’s degree in orthopedic surgery and residency at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota.

In 1991, Dr. Pettine founded the Rocky Mountain Associates in Orthopedic Medicine. Kenneth Pettine is also the founder of Paisley Laboratories and the co-founder of the Society for Ambulatory Spine Surgery. In addition, he co-invented the Prestige™ cervical artificial disc and the Maverick Artificial Disc™. Dr. Pettine is the principal investigator of 18 FDA studies involving non-fusion implants, biologics, and stem cells. He holds the only two issued U.S. patents for performing stem cell joint and spinal injections and currently has 21 additional patents pending for bone marrow derived mesenchymal stem cell applications.

Contact:

Kenneth Pettine

https://www.kenneth-pettine.com/

[email protected]

SOURCE: Kenneth Pettine

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/573014/Kenneth-Pettine-Officially-Launches-Scholarship-Program