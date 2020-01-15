Lace Music Products Introduces the Led Sensor(TM)

Lace® Introduces

Led Sensor™ electric guitar pickups

NAMM Show 2020

ANAHEIM, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 15, 2020 / Lace Music Products introduces the Led Sensor™ line of pickup designs for electric guitar at the NAMM Winter 2020 show.

Led Sensor™ designs are inspired by the theory of Cymatics. Defined as the visualization of vibrations or sound frequencies as circular images. Many of these images can be seen as mystical and musical in their own design. Worldwide sightings of “crop circles” lend a connection to many of these images along with magnetic fields and music.

These Cymatic circles are used in six designs on the Led Sensor™ in three different patterns on the pickup. The first 3 designs released are familiar to many ; Crop Circle, Zep and Zoso.

The new artwork meant as a statement and as a nod to traditional designed pickups are available in Lace Sensor models, humbucker Dually models and on Lace’s Custom Shop Loaded Pickguards.

“We are excited with this new take on the visual aspect of pickup design and the meaning around it” stated Don Lace, President.

Lace Music Products is celebrating 40 years of innovation in the music industry and beyond.

Lace Music Products will showing at Hall D , Booth 4602 at the NAMM Show. For more information see us at www.lacemusic.com

Lace Music Products

www.lacemusic.com

[email protected]

818-522-3111

