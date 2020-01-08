Lattice Semiconductor to Host Bay Area Meetup of tinyML: Enabling Ultra-low Power ML at the Edge

HILLSBORO, Ore.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ: LSCC), the low power programmable leader, today announced that as an active participant in the low power machine learning (ML) ecosystem, the company will host the next Bay Area Meetup of “tinyML: Enabling Ultra-low Power ML at the Edge.” tinyML is a community of engineers devoted to connecting low power machine learning (ML) experts from the industry, academia, start-ups and government labs to share news and information to collectively drive the ML ecosystem forward. The meetups are monthly events featuring demonstrations, presentations, and networking opportunities.

Tiny machine learning is broadly defined as a fast growing field of machine learning technologies and applications including hardware (dedicated integrated circuits), algorithms and software capable of performing on-device sensor (vision, audio, IMU, biomedical, etc.) data analytics at extremely low power, typically in the milliwatt range and below, to enable a variety of always-on use-cases, especially in battery-operated devices. tinyML was founded in 2019 by Arm, Google, Microsoft and Qualcomm.

“We are pleased to host the next tinyML Meetup as the group is making important contributions towards advancing the use of AI and ML ultra-low power milliwatt applications for the smart home, smart city, smart factory, and smart car markets,” said Deepak Boppana, Senior Director, Segment and Solutions Marketing, Lattice Semiconductor “We look forward to working with our colleagues to determine how Lattice low power FPGAs and sensAI, our full-featured ML solution stack, can meet the challenging power and performance requirements needed to enable data processing for ML applications at the Edge.”

Who: Lattice Semiconductor What: tinyML – Bay Area Meetup Session When: January 28, 2020, 3 – 9 PM PST Where: Lattice Semiconductor 2115 O’Nel Drive San Jose, CA 95131

For more information about the Lattice sensAI™ solution stack for enabling FPGA-based AI/ML at the Edge, please visit https://www.latticesemi.com/en/Solutions/Solutions/SolutionsDetails02/sensAI.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ: LSCC) is the low power programmable leader. We solve customer problems across the network, from the Edge to the Cloud, in the growing communications, computing, industrial, automotive and consumer markets. Our technology, long-standing relationships, and commitment to world-class support lets our customers quickly and easily unleash their innovation to create a smart, secure and connected world.

For more information about Lattice, please visit www.latticesemi.com. You can also follow us via LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, WeChat, Weibo or Youku.

