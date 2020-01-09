Lindsay Corporation Reports Fiscal 2020 First Quarter Results

Operating margin performance of 11.2 percent and EPS of $0.77

Irrigation operating income and margin improved on lower revenue

Infrastructure delivers solid results on higher revenue and favorable margin mix

OMAHA, Neb.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Lindsay Corporation (NYSE: LNN), a leading global manufacturer and distributor of irrigation and infrastructure equipment and technology, today announced results for its first quarter of fiscal 2020, which ended on November 30, 2019.

First Quarter Summary

Revenues for the first quarter of fiscal 2020 were $109.4 million, a decrease of $2.6 million, or 2 percent, compared to revenues of $112.0 million in the prior year first quarter. Revenues decreased $3.3 million as a result of the divestiture of a company-owned irrigation dealership that occurred in the first quarter of fiscal 2019. Net earnings for the quarter were $8.3 million, or $0.77 per diluted share, compared with net earnings of $1.2 million, or $0.11 per diluted share, for the prior year first quarter. Net earnings for the prior year first quarter adjusted to eliminate costs associated with the Foundation for Growth initiative were $4.1 million, or $0.38 per diluted share.1

“We were pleased to see our fiscal 2020 get off to a solid start, with improved results in both the irrigation and infrastructure businesses,” said Tim Hassinger, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Margin expansion gained through our Foundation for Growth initiatives contributed to improved performance in our irrigation business. Outstanding results in our infrastructure business were achieved through revenue growth, margin improvement, and a favorable mix of higher margin revenue.”

First Quarter Segment Results

Irrigation segment revenues for the first quarter of fiscal 2020 were $82.4 million, a decrease of $5.3 million, or 6 percent, compared to $87.6 million in the prior year first quarter. North America irrigation revenues of $52.6 million decreased $3.9 million, or 7 percent, compared to the prior year, although $3.3 million of the decrease was attributable to the divestiture of a company-owned dealership. Higher irrigation equipment unit volume was offset by the impact of lower average selling prices and lower sales of replacement parts. International irrigation revenues of $29.7 million decreased $1.4 million, or 5 percent, due primarily to the negative impact of changes in foreign currency translation rates.

Irrigation segment operating margin was 11.8 percent of sales in the first quarter, compared to 8.9 percent of sales (9.0 percent adjusted)1 in the prior year. Operating margin improvement resulted primarily from improved cost and pricing performance compared to the prior year.

Infrastructure segment revenues for the first quarter of fiscal 2020 were $27.0 million, an increase of $2.7 million, or 11 percent, compared to $24.3 million in the prior year first quarter. The increase resulted from higher sales of road safety products along with an increase in Road Zipper System® lease revenue compared to the prior year.

Infrastructure segment operating margin was 32.4 percent of sales in the first quarter, compared to 17.1 percent of sales (17.6 percent adjusted)1 in the prior year first quarter. Operating margin improvement resulted from a more favorable revenue mix and from improved cost and pricing performance compared to the prior year.

The backlog of unfilled orders at November 30, 2019 was $69.2 million compared with $49.2 million at November 30, 2018. Included in these backlogs are amounts of $5.2 million and $0.3 million, respectively, that are not expected to be fulfilled within the subsequent twelve months.

Outlook

“Recent progress regarding a preliminary trade agreement between the U.S. and China offers encouragement for U.S. farmers by improving the outlook for agricultural exports,” said Mr. Hassinger. “In the international markets we continue to see good activity in Brazil and in developing markets.”

Mr. Hassinger added, “We like the traction we are getting with our Road Zipper growth strategy and the pipeline of opportunities that are being generated.”

First Quarter Conference Call

About the Company

Lindsay Corporation (NYSE: LNN) is a leading global manufacturer and distributor of irrigation and infrastructure equipment and technology. Established in 1955, the company has been at the forefront of research and development of innovative solutions to meet the food, fuel, fiber and transportation needs of the world’s rapidly growing population. The Lindsay family of irrigation brands includes Zimmatic® center pivot and lateral move agricultural irrigation systems and FieldNET® remote irrigation management and scheduling technology, as well as irrigation consulting and design and industrial IoT solutions. Also a global leader in the transportation industry, Lindsay Transportation Solutions manufactures equipment to improve road safety and keep traffic moving on the world’s roads, bridges and tunnels, through the Barrier Systems®, Road Zipper® and Snoline™ brands. For more information about Lindsay Corporation, visit www.lindsay.com.

Concerning Forward-looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties and which reflect management’s current beliefs and estimates of future economic circumstances, industry conditions, Company performance and financial results. You can find a discussion of many of these risks and uncertainties in the annual, quarterly and current reports that the Company files with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements include information concerning possible or assumed future results of operations and planned financing of the Company and those statements preceded by, followed by or including the words “anticipate,” “estimate,” “believe,” “intend,” “expect,” “outlook,” “could,” “may,” “should,” “will,” or similar expressions. For these statements, the Company claims the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking information contained in this press release.

1 Please see Reg G reconciliation of GAAP operating income, net earnings and diluted earnings per share to adjusted figures at end of document.

LINDSAY CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS (Unaudited) Three months ended (in thousands, except per share amounts) November 30, 2019 November 30, 2018 Operating revenues $ 109,393 $ 111,951 Cost of operating revenues 75,319 83,303 Gross profit 34,074 28,648 Operating expenses: Selling expense 6,492 7,982 General and administrative expense 11,804 15,058 Engineering and research expense 3,502 3,568 Total operating expenses 21,798 26,608 Operating income 12,276 2,040 Interest expense (1,186 ) (1,205 ) Interest income 615 654 Other income (expense), net (450 ) 192 Earnings before income taxes 11,255 1,681 Income tax expense 2,910 469 Net earnings $ 8,345 $ 1,212 Earnings per share: Basic $ 0.77 $ 0.11 Diluted $ 0.77 $ 0.11 Shares used in computing earnings per share: Basic 10,795 10,766 Diluted 10,828 10,806 Cash dividends declared per share $ 0.31 $ 0.31

LINDSAY CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES SUMMARY OPERATING RESULTS (Unaudited) Three months ended (in thousands) November 30, 2019 November 30, 2018 Operating revenues: Irrigation: North America $ 52,613 $ 56,464 International 29,739 31,146 Irrigation segment 82,352 87,610 Infrastructure segment 27,041 24,341 Total operating revenues $ 109,393 $ 111,951 Operating income: Irrigation segment $ 9,757 $ 7,783 Infrastructure segment 8,768 4,168 Corporate (6,249 ) (9,911 ) Total operating income $ 12,276 $ 2,040

The Company manages its business activities in two reportable segments as follows:

Irrigation – This reporting segment includes the manufacture and marketing of center pivot, lateral move, and hose reel irrigation systems, as well as various innovative technology solutions such as GPS positioning and guidance, variable rate irrigation, remote irrigation management and scheduling technology, irrigation consulting and design and industrial IoT solutions.

Infrastructure – This reporting segment includes the manufacture and marketing of moveable barriers, specialty barriers, crash cushions and end terminals, and road marking and road safety equipment.

LINDSAY CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (in thousands) November 30, 2019 November 30, 2018 August 31, 2019 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 120,910 $ 137,217 $ 127,204 Receivables, net 79,317 84,864 75,551 Inventories, net 97,284 88,912 92,287 Assets held-for-sale 2,744 2,744 2,744 Other current assets, net 16,376 11,585 15,704 Total current assets 316,631 325,322 313,490 Property, plant, and equipment, net 70,305 60,482 68,968 Intangibles, net 23,739 26,576 24,382 Goodwill 64,358 64,557 64,387 Operating lease right-of-use assets 25,764 — — Deferred income tax assets 9,902 5,639 11,758 Other noncurrent assets, net 16,112 19,511 17,329 Total assets $ 526,811 $ 502,087 $ 500,314 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 30,097 $ 41,338 $ 29,434 Current portion of long-term debt 210 206 209 Other current liabilities 54,494 41,480 52,488 Total current liabilities 84,801 83,024 82,131 Pension benefits liabilities 5,948 5,803 6,029 Long-term debt 115,805 116,086 115,846 Operating lease liabilities 25,323 — — Deferred income tax liabilities 845 1,048 872 Other noncurrent liabilities 21,089 19,451 27,227 Total liabilities 253,811 225,412 232,105 Shareholders’ equity: Preferred stock — — — Common stock 18,897 18,870 18,870 Capital in excess of stated value 71,706 68,710 71,684 Retained earnings 479,732 483,811 474,740 Less treasury stock – at cost (277,238 ) (277,238 ) (277,238 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net (20,097 ) (17,478 ) (19,847 ) Total shareholders’ equity 273,000 276,675 268,209 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 526,811 $ 502,087 $ 500,314

LINDSAY CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) Three months ended (in thousands) November 30, 2019 November 30, 2018 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net earnings $ 8,345 $ 1,212 Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 4,748 3,424 Loss on sale of business — 67 Provision for uncollectible accounts receivable 248 (159 ) Deferred income taxes 1,987 742 Share-based compensation expense 1,160 1,303 Other, net 374 (1,053 ) Changes in assets and liabilities: Receivables (4,122 ) (14,782 ) Inventories (4,931 ) (11,387 ) Other current assets (2,466 ) 298 Accounts payable 725 13,917 Other current liabilities (1,901 ) (7,106 ) Other noncurrent assets and liabilities (2,626 ) (792 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 1,541 (14,316 ) CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Purchases of property, plant, and equipment (4,322 ) (5,701 ) Proceeds from settlement of net investment hedges 1,092 962 Other investing activities, net 24 8 Net cash used in investing activities (3,206 ) (4,731 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Proceeds from exercise of stock options — 177 Common stock withheld for payroll tax obligations (1,111 ) (1,120 ) Principal payments on long-term debt (52 ) (51 ) Dividends paid (3,352 ) (3,344 ) Net cash used in financing activities (4,515 ) (4,338 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (114 ) (185 ) Net change in cash and cash equivalents (6,294 ) (23,570 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 127,204 160,787 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 120,910 $ 137,217

The non-GAAP tables below disclose (a) the impact on diluted earnings per share of consulting fees, severance costs and loss from business divestitures, associated with the Company’s Foundation for Growth Initiative (“FFG costs”), (b) the impact on operating income of FFG costs, and (c) the impact on segment operating income of FFG costs. Management believes adjusted net earnings, adjusted diluted earnings per share and adjusted operating income are important indicators of the Company’s business performance because they exclude items that may not be indicative of, or may be unrelated to, the Company’s underlying operating results, and provide a useful baseline for analyzing trends in the business. Non-GAAP measures used by the Company may differ from similar measures used by other companies, even when similar terms are used to identify such measures. These adjusted financial measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for reported net earnings, diluted earnings per share and operating income. These non-GAAP financial measures reflect an additional way of viewing the Company’s operations that, when viewed with the GAAP results and the following reconciliations to the corresponding GAAP financial measures, management believes provides a more complete understanding of the Company’s business.

Three months ended (in thousands, except per share amounts) November 30, 2018 Diluted earnings per share Net earnings – reported GAAP measure $ 1,212 $ 0.11 FFG costs – before tax 3,995 $ 0.37 Tax effect – FFG costs (1,079 ) $ (0.10 ) Net earnings – adjusted $ 4,128 $ 0.38 Average shares outstanding – diluted 10,806 For the three months ended November 30, 2018 Operating income reconciliation Consolidated Irrigation Infrastructure Corporate Operating income – reported GAAP measure 2,040 $ 7,783 $ 4,168 $ (9,911 ) FFG costs – before tax 3,995 126 112 3,757 Adjusted operating income $ 6,035 $ 7,909 $ 4,280 $ (6,154 ) Operating revenues 111,951 $ 87,610 $ 24,341 $ — Operating income as a percent of operating revenues 1.8 % 8.9 % 17.1 % N/A Adjusted operating income as a percent of operating revenues 5.4 % 9.0 % 17.6 % N/A

