Loomis Launches Its Most Compact Smart Safe Yet—the Titan Z®—in Partnership with Gunnebo

HOUSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#NRF2020–Loomis has announced plans to launch their new SafePoint® Titan Z smart safe at the NRF 2020 Retail Big Show & Expo in New York, January 12–14, 2020. Designed to suit smaller-scale businesses, the SafePoint Titan Z brings secure, reliable, and efficient cash processing benefits in a compact under-counter size.

By partnering with Gunnebo, a global smart safe manufacturer and leader in smart cash management solutions, Loomis is expanding their already industry-leading SafePoint cash management ecosystem to further enhance their leadership position in the cash automation sector.

“Loomis saw a need in the U.S. marketplace for a compact, cost-effective cash-handling solution designed specifically for businesses with very low cash volumes,” said Moises Gonzalez, Vice President of SafePoint for Loomis. “Through our partnership with Gunnebo, we are now able to meet this need by providing our customers with a high-quality smart safe unit that is supported by an advanced software platform.”

Vice President of Gunnebo North America, John Stroia, expressed equal excitement over the partnership. “Developing the Titan Z involved a lot of close collaboration with Loomis,” said Stroia. “We designed and customized this product to their unique suite of solutions, working closely together to integrate the software with Loomis’ core systems to improve not just the hardware but the overall user experience, and ultimately offer a solution unlike anything available in the marketplace today.”

