Luxli Announces the Taiko 2×1 LED Light: The 2×1 Unlike Any 2×1 – Exclusively Available at B&H

Revolutionary LED Technology Enables Greater Power and Accuracy at a Fraction of the Size, Weight, and Power Draw

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 8, 2020 / B&H announces: Luxli’s new Taiko 2×1 seems to offer the impossible. Outputting 15,500 lux at 3 feet and boasting a TLCI of 98 and a host of creative features, the Taiko should be a bulky, heavy light requiring a fan to cool it. But that isn’t the case. The Taiko weighs in at just 16 ¾ lbs, is only 2.5″ thick, and is cooled silently through heat-sync fans.

“It comes down to our revolutionary LED technology,” says Joshua Fischer, Marketing Manager at Gradus Group. “For far too long, filmmakers and creatives have been forced to choose between cutting-edge features and portability. The Taiko changes that. We’re giving you all the power, all the accuracy, and all the creativity-with none of the traditional drawbacks.”

From top to bottom, the Taiko has been intelligently designed to be lighter, thinner, and more intuitive than any other 2×1 of its caliber. The diffuser is both completely removable and placed at a distance away from the LEDs for added diffusion. The two V-mounts are built into the back to not take up any extra space. And despite its incredible power output, the Taiko has a max power consumption of only 250 W.

“And that’s on top of what our customers already know to expect from a Luxli light,” Joshua continues. “A variable color temperature of 2,800-10,000 K. Fully RGB. 150 digital gels. 10 customizable special effects. Our intuitive user-interface. In short, it’s got everything you expect from Luxli-and then some.”

Below is a full list of the features available with the Taiko:

Luxli Taiko 2×1 RGBAW LED Light

250 W RGBAW LED light

9800 lux @ 3 ft. (with included diffuser)

Total hue and saturation control

2800 to 10,000 K color temperature

Averages 95 CRI / 98 TLCI across entire color spectrum

Passive cooling with fanless operation

Runs on AC or V-mount battery power

DMX or mobile app control via Bluetooth

150 classic digital gels

10 built-in lighting effects

Includes replaceable diffuser

Learn more about the Luxli Taiko 2×1 RGBAW LED Light here:

About Luxli:

Based in NYC, Luxli’s mission is to broaden the creative potential of photographers and videographers by creating lights that are innovative, versatile, and intuitive. Luxli products are designed by renowned Norwegian manufacturer Rift Labs. Luxli is a Gradus Group Brand (GradusGroup.com). Visit Luxli at http://www.luxlilight.com/

Contact Information

Joshua Fischer

212-594-2120

Luxli Lights

https://www.luxlilight.com/

About B&H

B&H is one of the world’s largest sellers of photo, video, audio, computer, and creative technology through its e-commerce, B2B, and New York SuperStore channels. Since 1973, millions of professionals and enthusiasts in the worlds of imaging, audio, and technology have relied on B&H to power their creative technology needs. B&H prides itself on its family atmosphere and the talent and diversity of its many gifted employees. Visit B&H at https://www.bhphotovideo.com/

SOURCE: B&H Photo Video

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/572456/Luxli-Announces-the-Taiko-2×1-LED-Light-The-2×1-Unlike-Any-2×1–Exclusively-Available-at-BH