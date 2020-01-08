Machinechat Announces Monitoring in Minutes Contest for Raspberry Pi Enthusiasts and Developers

Using Machinechat’s Innovative Software, Raspberry Pi Users Can Now Monitor Anything in Minutes

SANTA CLARA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 8, 2020 / Machinechat, a provider of easy-to-use, innovative IoT data management solutions, today announced the launch of its first Monitoring in Minutes Contest for Raspberry Pi enthusiasts and developers.

“This holiday season, many technology enthusiasts received a Raspberry Pi as a gift or bought one for themselves,” said E.E. Wang, chief marketing officer for Machinechat. “Sadly, despite the growing popularity of Raspberry Pi among developers and inventors, many of these kits will be relegated to collecting dust in a closet or hobby room due to the complexity in time and resources required to build easy-to-use GUI-based software applications to power their projects.”

Wang continued: “With the launch of our Machinechat JEDI One for Raspberry Pi software and our Monitoring in Minutes contest, Machinechat wants to show users that they no longer have to spend hours to write code or embed APIs just to create a powerful IoT data monitoring solution with a beautiful user interface for their application. Using our JEDI One solution, developers can now incorporate production-ready data monitoring and management features in minutes with a single all-in-one solution. This allows developers to focus more time on their application idea and outcomes – and less on programming how to collect, present and monitor the data.”

MONITORING IN MINUTES CONTEST DETAILS

To register for the contest, users should go to www.machinechat.io and download a free copy of the Machinechat JEDI One Raspberry Pi edition software. A premium version is also available for a one-time cost of $39. Purchase of the premium version of Machinechat JEDI One is not required to participate in the contest.

Contest users can then send screenshots or videos of their JEDI-enabled Raspberry Pi to [email protected] or post on Twitter with the hashtags #IoTinMinutes and #MachinechatJEDI by no later than January 31, 2020 11:59PM Pacific Standard Time.

Winners will be announced on February 10, 2020 and will each receive $100 in Amazon or Visa giftcards.

About Machinechat JEDI One – Raspberry Pi Edition

Leveraging software-defined networking principles, Machinechat JEDI One is the first ready-to-deploy network-integrated IoT data management software solution purpose-built to bring IoT data management intelligence to Raspberry Pi-based IoT projects. With Machinechat JEDI One, IoT solution architects can accelerate development and deployment of IoT projects without the need for changing existing hardware, firmware or developing new application software. Machinechat JEDI’s point and click functionality dramatically simplifies the process of getting the right data from sensors and connected machines to the right applications at the right time.

Works with all Raspberry Pi versions

Ready-to-deploy with integrated data dashboards, rules engine, email and SMS alerts

Easily develop and deploy proof-of-concepts with a beautiful graphical interface in minutes instead of months

Single binary with no other dependencies – just download and run

Modern browser-based graphical user interface with multi-user support so that you can access JEDI One from anywhere on your network using a web browser

Quickly gather data from sensors and machines using integrated HTTP and TCP-based data collectors

Eliminates the time, costs and complexity of developing complex multi-threaded network communications software for communicating with multiple sensors and machines

Save on per-device, per-byte subscription costs and data privacy issues that come with cloud-based services

About Machinechat

Headquartered in San Jose, California, Machinechat’s mission is to be the leading supplier of ready-to-deploy network-integrated data management solutions for IoT networks. Leveraging software-defined networking principles, Machinechat’s easy-to-use and affordable solutions enable IoT solution architects, developers and networking OEMs to quickly and securely connect and direct data from new and existing IoT sensors and machines to existing cloud and enterprise-based applications without the need to alter existing machine hardware or firmware or learn additional programming languages. To learn more, go to www.machinechat.io.

