Media Advisory: 15 of Canada’s Top CEOs Speaking at Canada 360

WHEN: Thursday, January 30

WHEN: 8:30 AM until 5:30 PM (all times Eastern)

WHERE: MaRS Centre, Toronto

101 College Street

SPEAKERS AND SPEAKING TIMES:

8:15-8:30 AM The Hon. Perrin Beatty, CEO of the Canadian Chamber of Commerce

8:45-9:50 AM CEO Panel – Canada’s Ability to Compete in a Changing World

Heather Chalmers, President and CEO, GE Canada

Michael Doughty, President and CEO, Manulife Canada

Philippe Jette, President and CEO, Cogeco

Mark Little, President and CEO, Suncor

Jad Shimaly, Chairman and CEO, EY Canada

10:10-10:50 AM State of the Economy Speech and Q&A

Dawn Desjardins, Deputy Chief Economist, RBC

10:55 -11:55 AM CEO Panel – Canada in a Global Economy Panel

Guillaume Bouthillier, Head of Global Partnerships, Bombardier Transportation (note, will not be participating in scrum)

Greg Engel, CEO, Organigram

Mairead Lavery, President and CEO, Export Development Canada

Robin Silvester, CEO, Port of Vancouver

Karen Swager, Canada Head and SVP Potash, The Mosaic Company

12:30-1:30 PM Keynote address by Ian Bremmer, President of Eurasia Group

“The New Abnormal: Competing in a G-Zero World”

1:30-2:30 PM Debate – The ‘New Economy’ is fundamentally different than the ‘Old Economy’

Pro: Tomi Poutanen, Chief AI Officer, TD Bank, Co-Founder, Vector Institute, and Founding Fellow, Creative Destruction Lab

Con: Peter Tertzakian, Managing Director and Chief Energy Economist, ARC Financial Corporation and Executive Director, ARC Energy Research Institute

2:30 – 3:00 PM Fireside Chat with the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry

3:30-4:30 PM CEO Panel: Canada in the Innovation Economy

Chris Denys, Senior Vice President, Possibilities, Digital Health Solutions, Sun Life

Sabrina Geremia, Head of Google Canada

Bilal Khan, Managing Partner and Head of Deloitte Data

James Scongack, Executive Vice President, Corporate Affairs & Operational Services, Bruce Power

Garrick Tiplady, Head of Facebook Canada

4:30 – 4:45 PM Remarks by the Honourable Member of Parliament Pierre Pollievre, Shadow Minister of Finance

5:00-5:15 PM Closing remarks by Phil Noble, Board Chair of Canadian Chamber of Commerce and Former CEO of Grant Thornton

About Canada360 |January 30, 2020 | Toronto | MaRS Centre

The Canadian economy is undergoing a monumental transformation. Geopolitical tensions are disrupting longstanding economic and business models. Exponential advances in technology are accelerating the pace of change. What is Canada’s economic strategy in this shifting landscape? How do we ensure our businesses remain competitive? The inaugural Canada 360° Economic Summit will harness the ingenuity of the business community to ignite the creativity that will help Canada thrive in a rapidly changing world. Click here to register.

About the Canadian Chamber of Commerce – Because Business Matters

The Canadian Chamber of Commerce helps build the businesses that support our families, our communities and our country. We do this by influencing government policy, by providing essential business services and by connecting businesses to information they can use, to opportunities for growth and to a network of local chambers, businesses, decision-makers and peers from across the country, in every sector of the economy and at all levels of government, as well as internationally. We are unapologetic in our support for business and the vital role it plays in building and sustaining our great nation.

